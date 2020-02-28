HASKELL – Fairland’s Owls were wise birds in the 2A girls regional basketball tournament Friday.
They applied the lessons they learned from a district loss at Rejoice Christian last weekend and did what it took to eliminate Chouteau 38-19 and stay alive in the double-elimination postseason.
The No. 13 Owls took care of the basketball and were careful to make free throws down the stretch. And don’t forget about rebounding.
“We didn’t rebound well (against Rejoice) and we needed to do a better job ,” freshman forward Erica Schertz said.
Schertz apparently took the message personally. She pulled down 13 rebounds against Chouteau, helping Fairland (20-6) control the boards, 28-19. She also scored five points and had two blocked shots and a steal.
Grace Goins scored a game-high 14 points as the Ottawa County school advanced to play Panama or Afton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a berth in the area tournament.
Fairland led at Regent 27-15 in the third quarter last Saturday, but the Eagles rallied to win 43-37, also defeated Quapaw on Thursday and will play No. 7 Hartshorne at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Haskell for the regional title.
“We didn’t think we should have lost (at Rejoice) and it kind of made us mad,” Goins said. “We feel a lot better today.”
Fairland also played physical defense and held Chouteau’s high-scoring junior, Loribeth Miller, to three points. Ashlee Pierce scored nine to pace the Wildcats (15-10), who had won 12 of their previous 15 games.
Fairland led all the way in a deliberately paced game on both sides, but Chouteau was within striking range at 26-19 with 5:02 left when Hanna Owen hit a pair of jump shots.
But Goins hit a 3-pointer and followed with a breakaway layup, upping the margin to 31-19. Schertz followed with a free throw and Scout Mayfield and Kyndall Davis hit two each and Chouteau didn’t score again.
FAIRLAND 38, CHOUTEAU 19 (GIRLS)
Chouteau;2;7;6;4;—;19
Fairland;4;13;8;13;—;38
Chouteau (15-10): Ashlee Pierce 9, Hanna Owen 6, Loribeth Miller 3, Danielle Sawyer 1.
Fairland (20-6): Grace Goins 14, Kyndall Davis 6, Jessica Roberts 6, Erica Schertz 5, Scout Mayfield 3, Makynzi Jones 2, Alexis McGranahan 2.