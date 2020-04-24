It looks like former Berryhill girls basketball coach Jamie Hill will be a Mustang girls assistant in 2020-21.
Hill said Broncos head coach Katie Bass is “one of my best friends in coaching." Her appointment is pending Mustang school board approval.
Hill guided the Berryhill program for three seasons, compiling a 51-46 record. She also was head volleyball coach for two seasons.
She said the decision to leave Berryhill was “very difficult.”
“It was a great place to work and I had wonderful kids whom I love dearly. Ultimately, however, it was time for me to prioritize my family and move back to the Oklahoma City metro area,” she wrote in a text to the Tulsa World.
“I will cherish my time at Berryhill and I’m grateful to everyone who played a part in my time there, especially my players who were so great to coach.”
On Thursday, Berryhill hired Jeff Walker, son of former Fort Gibson girls coaching great Jerry Walker, to replace Hill.
The school also hired former Locust Grove and Oral Roberts University basketball player Rylie Torrey as head volleyball coach and basketball assistant.
Hill guided Piedmont to the 5A state tournament in her first two years as a basketball head coach (2014-15) and spent two years at Union (2016-17) before moving to Berryhill. Her seven-year coaching record is 113-85.