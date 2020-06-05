Larry Owens went halfway around the world to play professional basketball and saw action with three NBA teams.
Now he’s ready to take the next step in his coaching career, less than a mile from where he played the college game.
The former Oral Roberts University standout has been hired as the new girls head coach at Victory Christian.
“I’m excited for the opportunity they are giving me to come in and be a part of the Victory family,” he said.
Owens takes the reins from Victory athletic director Ryan Wakley, who will return to coaching boys only after heading up both programs the past two years.
Owens inherits two starters from the Conquerors’ 21-4, 4A state-qualifying team from last season — Jessa Gilyard and Bella Wakley.
A 2006 ORU graduate, the 6-foot-7 Owens played for two NCAA Tournament teams with the Golden Eagles and was named Mid-Continent Conference defensive player of the year as a senior.
He went on to play for pro teams in France, Belgium, Turkey, Mexico and Japan and had short stints with the NBA’s Spurs, Wizards and Nets.
Owens said he always considered himself a “coach on the court” in his playing days and enjoyed the instructional side of the game. So it wasn’t surprising when he caught the coaching bug.
He started as an assistant with Webster boys coach Scott Bowman two years ago and continued working with Bowman last season while heading up the Webster girls program.
“Coach Bowman took me under his wing and I’ve tried to put everything I learned from him with what I know from my pro career,” he said.
“I’m grateful to (Bowman) and (Webster principal Shelly Holman) for the opportunity they gave me to start my coaching career,” he said.