For the first time in 12 years, Gary Pitts won’t be on the sideline for the East Central girls basketball team.
Pitts said he is stepping down after two seasons as head coach. At 57, he plans to retire as a Tulsa Public Schools policeman in the next academic year and wants to enjoy life for a while.
“It’s bittersweet, but it’s time to move on,” he said. “I’m not saying I won’t coach again, but I’ve been on the go for a while, working two and three jobs, and it’s time to slow down and relax for a little bit.”
Pitts joined the program as an assistant in the 2009-10 season when his daughters, Ashley and Bria, were part of a Class 5A state runner-up team. He served nine seasons with former head coach Samy Mack, part of a state championship team and five state runner-up finishes.
He became interim coach near the end of the 2017-2018 season when Mack was suspended pending an investigation into alleged recruiting violations. Later, Pitts was elevated to head coach when the school district didn’t renew Mack’s contract.
Pitts guided the Cardinals to a pair of state tournament berths and a combined 35-17 record in his two years at the helm.
He cited two other reasons why this is a good time to step away from the program. First, the Cards will graduate a large senior group that Pitts has been coaching since they were in the eighth grade.
“I thought they had a chance to be really good and I wanted to finish with them,” he said.
Led by TT Mitchell, Shay Stone and Tiffany Robison, the Cards went 18-7 this season and were set to play in the 5A state tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus.
His second reason for stepping away is that the school is set to begin work in August on a new, $12 million gymnasium.
“They probably want somebody new to come in there and start fresh,” he said. “Samy Mack left a lot of tradition and I think (a new coach) would have a legitimate chance to build the program.”
TPS is advertising for the position. Applicants should contact East Central principal Mike Crase (crasemi@tulsaschools.org) or athletic director Gary Roberts (roberga@tulsaschools.org).