Metro Lakes Conference
MVP: Rory Greer, Grove
Offensive POY: Hailey Grant, Claremore
Defensive POY: Madison Wheat, Coweta
Coach of the Year: Richard Bassett, Grove
All Conference Team
Grove won a second straight Metro Lakes Conference girls basketball title and dominated major honors chosen by league coaches for the all-coinference team.
Ridgerunnera junior Rory Geer was voted the league's Most Valuable Player for the second straight year and coach Richard Bassett is the league's coach of the year.
Claremore's Hailey Grant was voted offensive player of the year and Coweta's Madison Wheat was voted defensive player of the year.
Here's a look at the all-conference team and major honors:
First Team
Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah; Linda Brice, Coweta; Elizabeth Cash, Grove; Rylie Looney, Pryor; Faith Springwater, Tahlequah
Second Team
Maddie Hardage, Claremore; Taylor Hight, Skiatook; Rhett Looney, Pryor; Lexi Mercer, Coweta; Mikalle Pair, Grove
Honorable Mention
Martina Aeschliman, Skiatook; Kolby Boyett, Grove; Madison Bradshaw, Pryor; Skylar Cummings, Glenpool; Chloe Dennis, Claremore; Brooklyn Farley, Collinsville; Kacey Fishinghawk, Tahlequah; Kynli Heist, Tahlequah; Segan Henley, Collinsville; Gracie Howell, Glenpool; Rylee Massey, Skiatook; Lydia McAlvain, Tahlequah; Hanna Meadows, Coweta; Allyson Mercer, Coweta; Abby Stamper, Collinsville