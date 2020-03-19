Rory Geer lhelped lead Grove to the Metro Lakes Conference basketball title and was named the league's Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.
Claremore's Hailey Grant was voted offensive player of the year by league coaches and Coweta's Madison Wheat was voted defensive player of the year.
Here is a look at the Metro Lakes all-conference team and a list of the major honorees:
Metro Lakes Conference
MVP: Rory Greer, Grove
Offensive POY: Hailey Grant, Claremore
Defensive POY: Madison Wheat, Coweta
All Conference Team
First Team
Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah; Linda Brice, Coweta; Elizabeth Cash, Grove; Rylie Looney, Pryor; Faith Springwater, Tahlequah
Second Team
Maddie Hardage, Claremore; Taylor Hight, Skiatook; Rhett Looney, Pryor; Lexi Mercer, Coweta; Mikalle Pair, Grove
Honorable Mention
Martina Aeschliman, Skiatook; Kolby Boyett, Grove; Madison Bradshaw, Pryor; Skylar Cummings, Glenpool; Chloe Dennis, Claremore; Brooklyn Farley, Collinsville; Kacey Fishinghawk, Tahlequah; Kynli Heist, Tahlequah; Segan Henley, Collinsville; Gracie Howell, Glenpool; Rylee Massey, Skiatook; Lydia McAlvain, Tahlequah; Hanna Meadows, Coweta; Allyson Mercer, Coweta; Abby Stamper, Collinsville