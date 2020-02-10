Smalls Goudeau has a 1993 movie to thank for having one of the coolest nicknames in girls basketball.
The Sequoyah Tahlequah sophomore has extensive offseason work to thank for her development into a key contributor for the 3A No. 1 Indians.
She’s averaging 11.1 points per game, second on her team as Sequoyah prepares to host 4A No. 5 Victory Christian on Tuesday.
“She works at her game and wants to be successful,” first-year coach Justin Brown said. “She’s really, really athletic.”
Goudeau saw minimal playing time as a freshman, but Brown said her game made a quantum leap in the offseason. She’s also averaging four rebounds, four steals and two assists per game. In one game, she had 12 steals.
“I’m definitely a lot better than I was last year,” Goudeau said. “I’m just more confident in my shooting and ball-handling.”
Goudeau’s given first name is Alexsyah, but her destiny was changed two years ago when she was playing softball as an eighth-grader at Woodall, a K-8 district outside of Tahlequah.
She was catcher on the softball team and her former coach, Billy Keys, realized one day that she was flashing signs to her pitcher that were different from the ones he was sending her from the bench.
In exasperation, he blurted, “You’re killing’ me, Smalls,” borrowing an iconic line from an iconic, coming-of-age baseball movie.
In the 1993 film “The Sandlot,” a character named Ham Porter blurts the same thing when he offers his new friend, Scotty Smalls, a S’mores (chocolate and graham cracker) treat and realizes Smalls doesn’t know what it is.
’re killin’ me, Smalls.”
Keys, who graduated from high school in 1993, has seen the movie, but admits he said the line more because it seems to be everywhere in popular culture.
"People are always saying it, and there are even T-shirts out that say the same thing: `You’re killin’ me, Smalls.’”
The amazing thing was, Keys said, the nickname stuck for Goudeau from that moment.
“Everybody knows her by that name now. Announcers literally say it that way before every game. To this day, her parents still laugh about it. I guess they find it amusing,” Keys said. “I think it’s kind of neat. It makes girls basketball fun."
Goudeau likes the nickname. Besides, as everyone knows, Billy Keys’ daughter, Lexy, is the Indians’ senior standout, and "it’s easier not to have to call both of us ‘Lexy,’” she said.
Goudeau loves playing alongside Keys, who has helped lead Sequoyah to a pair of 3A state titles and is gunning for a third.
“She kind of took me under her wing when I got here. She’s a great senior leader and you can just kind of feed off her energy and the way she plays,” she said.