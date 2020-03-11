Makenna Burch
Jenks * 5-6 * Sr. * Guard
Season averages: 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 steals
Votes received: 1,322
Next four vote-getters: Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington; Karly Wadsworth, Oologah; Landry Williams, Metro Christian; Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington
Makenna on repeating as Ms. Outside:
“It makes me feel really good. It’s a fun contest. It means a lot to see people rally behind you. I think my mom (Mandy Burch) helped the most. She contacted people on Facebook and shared it all over the Internet. And I would have to say my great-grandmother (Wanda Dane). She did a lot of voting.”
On being a senior:
“It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss high school basketball, but I’m ready for the next chapter.”
On her goal for her first season at the University of Tulsa:
“I do want to play immediately, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s OK. But from Day 1, I’m gonna go out there and work the hardest that I can and see what happens.”
What is her favorite thing to do in the game?
“It’s changed a little. I like to score and rebound and get everyone involved. I’ve realized (rebounding) helps win games and it’s not just the post’s job to get rebounds. It’s everyone’s job to box out and try to get rebounds.”
From head coach Mike Acord:
“Makenna came back (from injury) after missing the first four games of the season and picked up right where she left off last season, despite increased attention from opposing teams. It’s been an unforgettable experience to coach and teach her. She finishes her career at Jenks as one of the great scoring guards to come through our program. I look forward to her continued growth as she moves on to the University of Tulsa.”
Accomplishments
Scored a career-high 29 points vs. Owasso last season and averaged 20.1 points as a junior. Scored more than 300 points as a senior and totaled 1,149 over four seasons. Was a second-team All-Frontier Conference selection as a junior and a member of the league’s all-academic team for the third straight year. Carries a 3.6 GPA. Since November 2018, has worked 16 to 20 hours per week at Foot Locker in Woodland Hills.