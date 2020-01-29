Family members on the other team watched Jenks girls basketball standout Makenna Burch score her 1,000th career point last weekend.
Her uncle, Cody Burch, is an East Central assistant coach and her cousin, Rashon Griffin, is a senior guard for the Cardinals.
Burch scored 21 points to reach 1,000 exactly Saturday in a 64-54 win over the Cards for seventh place in the Jenks/Union Invitational.
The milestone was acknowledged by the PA announcer at the UMAC. After the game, she posed for photos with her uncle and cousin.
“Big day for the family!” Jenks coach Mike Acord said.
Burch kept going Tuesday. 23 points in an 82-29 win over Owasso in the Trojans’ Frank Herald Fieldhouse. The University of Tulsa signee is averaging about 17 points per game.
Last year, she was elected Ms. Outside for the 2018-19 season by Tulsa World online voters.