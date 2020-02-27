KELLYVILLE — Kate Dreyer’s athletic career will continue next season, but not in the sport of basketball.
The Cascia Hall senior has signed to play soccer at the University of Kansas and is scheduled to report on May 31, eight days after graduation.
On Thursday, she extended her basketball career for at least on e more day by helping lead the Commandos to a 32-17 win over Sperry in 3A regional losers bracket play at the Kellyville Event Center.
Landrey Hill scored 10 points and Dreyer had nine points, six blocked shots and five rebounds.
The Commandos (12-13) will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the loser of Thursday’s regional semifinal between Lincoln Christian and Christian Heritage and Oklahoma Christian School.
“Obviously, I don’t want my basketball career to end because it’s been a big part of my life for the last 10 years,” Dreyer said. “Not being able to play basketball next year is going to take some getting used to.”
Dreyer had five points and three blocked shots in the first quarter and the Commandos led 10-2. Their margin grew to 19 before Sperry (10-15) started chipping away in the fourth quarter.
“The pace of play wasn’t great but we were good on defense and grinded it out on offense,” Commandos coach Janson Hightower said. “It’s nice when your kids can funnel the ball inside to a (defender) like Dreyer.”
Junior reserve Zoe Garnder also had three blocked shots to go with three rebounds. Hill, a freshman, had a strong shooting day, going 3-for-4 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line. She also had seven rebounds.
Hannah Leon scored six points to pace the Pirates, who finished with the school’s highest win total in girls basketball in five years.
CASCIA HALL 32, SPERRY 17 (GIRLS)
Sperry;2;4;1;10;—;17
Cascia Hall;10;8;6;8;—;32
Sperry (10-15): Hannah Leon 6, Shelby Wash 4, Allyn Barnett 3, Caitlin Parker 2, Angelina Emery 2.
Cascia Hall (12-13): Landrey Hill 10, Kate Dreyer 9, Clara Stephens 5, Maryn Rodgers 3, Allie Gammill 3, Anna Gammill 2.