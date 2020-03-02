Players to watch
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville: Helped lead Ponies to the 3A regional title, has 73 points in three postseason games and is the latest Bill Knight Automotive player of the week. Hit a key free throw and scored 29 in a 60-59 win over No. 7 Christian Heritage in the regional final. Standout junior averages 19.8 points, five rebounds, four assists.
Darian Carr and Takyla Pitts, Union: Scored 21 each in a 74-62 win over Broken Arrow in the regional final. Carr went 8-for-15 from the field with five 3-pointers. Pitts went 9-for-11, gathered six rebounds and helped hold BA’s Taleyah Jones to 14 points, two days after Jones scored 36 in a semifinal win over Sand Springs.
Ray Osborn, Sapulpa: Had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds in a 64-37 win over Bixby in the regional final. Averages 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Kate Dreyer, Cascia Hall: Will play soccer at KU, but isn’t ready to end her basketball career. Totaled 54 points and 28 rebounds in three regional wins. Hit the winning shot in the closing seconds of a 47-45 semifinal win over Lincoln Christian.
Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington: Had 24 points and seven rebounds and played strong defense in the Hornets’ 60-35 win over Mustang in the regional final.
Elizabeth Cash and Rory Geer, Grove: Scored 22 and 21, respectively, in a 54-39 win over Vinita in the 4A regional at Mannford. The 4A No. 11 Ridgerunners play No. 3 Fort Gibson at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Skiatook for a berth in the state tournament.
Team to watch
Kansas (16-9): After losing in district play, won three 3A regional losers bracket games to reach the area tournament for the 21st consecutive year. Lainie Payton scored in the closing seconds to force overtime in a 69-62 semifinal win over Kiefer. Kyleigh Ortiz and Payton average 18.5 and 13.3 points, respectively. Comets have won three state titles, finished runner-up twice and made 13 state tournament trips in coach Steve Odle’s 23 seasons.
Games to watch
6A No. 3 B.T. Washington (22-3) vs. No. 6 Union (20-5), Thursday at Owasso: Redskins won this game last year for a berth in the state tournament and won the only meeting this season, 70-53 at Union on Jan. 28.
3A No. 10 Kellyville (20-5) vs. No. 1 Sequoyah Tahlequah (25-1), Friday at Stroud: The last 16 of Sequoyah’s 21 straight wins were by double-digit margins.
Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside Update
Voting
Ms. Inside: 1. Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2. Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 3. Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 4. Charie Barnett, Morris. 5. Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon.
Ms. Outside: 1, Makenna Burch, Jenks. 2. Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 3. Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington. 4. Karly Wadsworth, Oologah. 5. Landry Williams, Metro Christian.
Notable performance
Madison Wheat, Coweta: Senior guard scored 23 points and made key foul shots down the stretch in 56-50 win over East Central in the 5A regional final.
Player to watch
Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah: The 6-foot-1 senior averages 3.6 blocked shots. Totaled 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in regional wins over Glenpool and Claremore. The 5A No. 5 Tigers face No. 4 Carl Albert at Jenks on Thursday for a berth in the state tournament.
NEWS AND NOTES
Big game alert
A potential blockbuster is on tap for 6:30 p.m. Thursday when 6A No. 1 Norman plays No. 7 Sapulpa for a berth in the state tournament at Memorial.
Norman (23-1) is loaded with Division I-type talent (junior Chantae Embry is rated 57th nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN) and gunning for a repeat state title.
Sapulpa (22-3) has emerged as what seems to be eastern Oklahoma’s top team after lambasting No. 3 B.T. Washington and No. 6 Union in recent weeks to capture the Frontier Conference championship.
Temira Poindexter, Ray Osborn, Stailee Heard and Alexis Lewis lead the Chieftains, who average more than 60 points per game and are shooting 48 percent from the field. Sapulpa has won 18 of its last 19 games and hasn’t had a close call in the last 10.
“We respect them and we know it’s going to be a tough one for sure,” Norman coach Michael Neal said. “We watched their Booker T. Washington (tape) and watched them take it to (the Hornets) on both ends of the floor and do it for the entire game. We’re trying our hardest to prepare for that.”
Norman would appear to have the makings of a dynasty — Embry, Kelbie Washington and Myka Perry all have double-digit scholarship offers.
“It’s not a word that gets mentioned in our locker room,” Neal said. “Our approach is being as realistic as possible about what can happen if we’re not engaged defensively.”
Magic and madness
Oklahoma Union coach David Lampton said his 2A No. 8 Cougars “pulled a rabbit out of the hat” in rallying past No. 9 Amber-Pocassett 44-42 in the regional final at Ponca City.
After leading at halftime, the Cougars (24-1) hit a third-quarter lull and “looked dead in the water,” Lampton said. But Chesnie Hewitt, Cassie Mark, Kyla Taylor and Elsa Matthews scored key hoops down the stretch to pull it out.
“There’s no rhyme or reason to it,” Lampton said. “Sometimes, you just win.”
Sister act
Ruth Udoumoh got into foul trouble but Bella Wakley scored 17 points and big sis Jaxie Wakley had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots as 4A No. 5 Victory Christian prevailed over Oologah 47-39 in the 4A regional final at Perkins-Tryon.
The Conquerors play No. 4 Weatherford at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stillwater for a berth in the state tournament.
Incidentally
Jade Upshaw wasn’t the only hero in Kellyville’s 60-59 win over powerful Christian Heritage. Kailyn Bearpaw hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left and blocked a potential game-winning shot by Arkansas signee Rylee Langerman with six seconds left.
Langerman had one more chance, but Cierah Jones teamed with Upshaw in forcing her to take an off-balance 3-pointer that bounced off the rim as time expired. …
Jenks senior Haley Meely scored her 1,000th career point in regional first-round loss to Ponca City. … Madi Smith had 22 points and six rebounds in Locust Grove’s regional win over Berryhill and Chiefs senior Brooke Hutchings scored her 1,000th career point in the same game.
Girls Rankings
OSSAARankings.com final rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and records through Feb. 29.
Class 6A
1. Norman (18) 23-1, 491. 2. Deer Creek (5) 21-4, 460. 3. B.T. Washington (1) 22-3, 436. 4. Choctaw (2) 23-1, 430. 5. Moore 20-5, 428. 6. Union (1) 20-5, 18-5. 7. Sapulpa 22-3, 358. 8. Edmond North 18-7, 347. 9. Norman North 17-8, 322. 10. Bixby 16-9, 278. 11. Sand Springs 15-8, 248. 12. Midwest City 16-8, 205. 13. Putnam West 16-7, 197. 14. Edmond Santa Fe 11-12 186. 15. Ponca City 16-7, 184.
Class 5A
1. Will Rogers (5) 23-2, 455. 2. Piedmont (18) 21-4, 450. 3. Ardmore (3) 21-4, 418. 4. Carl Albert 18-6, 389. 5. Tahlequah 18-7, 357. 6. East Central 16-7, 327. 7. Lawton Mac 18-7, 314. 8. El Reno 14-11, 290. 9. Coweta 15-10, 286. 10. Del City 15-9, 282. 11. Lawton Ike 12-12, 273. 12. McAlester 12-12, 267. 13. Edison 15-9, 206. 14. Pryor 12-12, 158. 15. Bishop Kelley 9-16, 134.
Class 4A
1. Anadarko (32) 25-1, 905. 2. Classen SAS (17) 22-3, 863. 3. Fort Gibson (1) 24-2, 793. 4. Weatherford 23-2, 777. 5. Victory Christian 20-4, 680. 6. Muldrow 22-4, 676. 7. Verdigris 22-4, 615. 8. Vinita 21-5, 572. 9. Tuttle 22-4, 548. 10. Newcastle 18-8, 456. 11. Grove 22-3, 350. 12. Bishop McGuinness 20-5, 428. 13. Sulphur 23-4, 422. 14. Oologah 18-8, 355. 15. Ada 21-5, 336.
Class 3A
1. Sequoyah Tahlequah (38) 25-1, 700. 2. Jones (1) 25-1, 659. 3. Millwood 21-4, 595. 4. Adair 21-4, 579. 5. Alva 25-1, 551. 6. Roland 21-4, 549. 7. Christian Heritage 18-8, 452. 8. Comanche 22-5, 436. 9. Eufaula 22-4, 433. 10. Kellyville 20-5, 423. 11. Prague 22-4, 350. 12. Valliant 25-2, 311. 13, Morris 19-7, 300. 14. Kingston 16-9, 236. 15. Lexington 20-5. 211.
Class 2A
1. Vanoss (52) 25-2, 1,187. 2. Silo (8) 26-2, 1,132. 3. Latta (2) 24-4, 1,053. 4. Howe (1) 23-4, 989. 5. Dale 19-8, 925. 6. Caddo 25-1, 851. 7. Hartshorne 21-4, 816. 8. Oklahoma Union 24-1, 749. 9. Amber-Pocasset 23-5, 728. 10. Stratford 23-3, 672. 11. Hollis 21-5, 584. 12. Central Sallilsaw 20-5, 489. 13. Fairland 21-6, 439. 14. Cashion 17-9, 386. 15. Rattan 20-8, 380.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 28-1, 1,269. 2. Canute (2) 25-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 22-6, 1,014. 4. Okarche 26-3, 1,002. 5. Vici 25-3, 994. 6. Strother (5) 27-1, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 23-7, 831. 8. Shattuck 17-8, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 24-4, 638. 10. Seiling 16-9, 634. 11. Crowder 23-6, 577. 12. Cyril 21-6, 551. 13. Ripley 24-7, 377. 14. Okay 24-6, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 22-9, 323.
Class B
1. Lomega (30) 27-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 22-9, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 24-3, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 21-7, 785. 5. LeFlore 23-7, 733. 6. Varnum (2), 25-5, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 22-7, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 27-5, 603. 9. Balko (2) 20-7, 538. 10. Battiest 22-7, 423. 11. Burlington 18-10, 382. 12. Paden 21-9, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 23-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 18-11, 330. 15. New Lima 22-8, 323.