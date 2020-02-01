Regent Prep's girls had to roll out of bed around dawn Saturday to play in the early game of the High School Hoops Shawcase at the BOK Center.
The Rams made the trip worthwhile by upsetting Pinnacle Conference rival Metro Christian 35-28 behind senior Liddie Shapleigh's 16 points.
Regent avenged a 32-point loss to the same team 17 days ago and scored the school's first-ever girls basketball win over Metro Christian.
Rams coach Mike Christie called it the biggest win in program history.
"We're usually the underdog because our enrollment's smaller than everybody (else's) in our conference," Christie said. "We're starting to build the program and we've had a couple of big wins, but none quite this big. On the stage we were playing made it even bigger."
The Rams lost at Metro Christian 57-25 on Jan. 16. This time, they extended their their zone and limited the Patriots' dangerous outside shooters, Landry Williams and Avery Blubaugh, to 16 and seven points, respectively.
Metro coach Krista Binam said the early start didn't help the Patriots, who had "nothing left in the tank" after Friday's heartbreaking 37-36 loss to 4A No. 18 Perkins-Tryon.
Shapleigh said the Regent program has come a long way in her four years as a starter.
"It's been a huge change for us. We went from not really competing in our conference and we've slowly built up," she said. "We've taken strides and improved each year."
Saturday's action was about showcasing skills on BOK's big stage. In other girls games, 5A No. 15 Edison raced past Cascia Hall 54-37 as Taniya Tease scored 14 points.
Edison 54, Cascia Hall 37: Tease shined on both ends of the floor, Edison coach Wan U said.
"She got some steals and easy baskets and she was able to beat her man off the dribble and get some layups," he said.
Makenzie Davis, Destiny Smith and Mariah Smith added 11 each for the Eagles (11-5). Zoe Gardner scored 11 to pace the Commandos (7-11).
REGENT PREP 35, METRO CHRISTIAN 28
Metro Christian;10;4;3;11;—;28
Regent Prep;12;9;13;1;—;35
Metro Christian (10-6, 4-3): Landry Williams 16, Avery Blubaugh 7, Cayden Mershon 5.
Regent Prep (7-11, 2-7): Liddie Shapleigh 16, Zoe Camp 12, Ellie Hoemann 2, Kate McElwain 2, Mackenzie Mooberry 2.
EDISON 54, CASCIA HALL 37
Cascia Hall;5;11;11;10;—;37,
Edison;19;14;9;12;—;54
Cascia Hall (7-11): Zoe Gardner 11, Claure Woodard 10, Landrey Hill 5, Attie Gammill 3, Megan Labato 3, Clare Stephens 3, Jill Coleman 2.
Edison (11-5): Taniya Tease 14, Makenzie Davis 11, Destiny Smith 11, Mariah Smith 11, Myia Malone 3, Leona Williams 2.