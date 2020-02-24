Players to watch
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian: Freshman guard scored 30 points while hitting a school-record eight 3-pointers in a district win at Oklahoma Christian School. Also scored 28 against Hilldale and is the Bill Knight Automotive player of the week. Has at least one 3-pointer in every game this season and totals a single-season school-record 78. “Has an unbelievable ability to shoot with range,” coach Melody Stewart said. Averages 16 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Temira Poindexter and Stailee Heard, Sapulpa: Each had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the 6A No. 7 Chieftains exploded past No. 3 B.T. Washington 76-59 to cap a 20-3 campaign and clinch the Frontier Conference championship.
Karly Wadsworth, Oologah: Scored a career-high 34 points in Saturday’s 80-40 district tournament win over McLain and now has 1,832 career points.
Rylie Looney, Pryor: Dominated the middle in wins over Skiatook and 5A No. 9 Coweta, totaling 43 and 15 rebounds while going 15-for-19 from the field. Had 18 points and six rebounds in a 51-47 win over Coweta on senior night.
Avery Vancuren, Owasso: In her final home game, scored 23 points, leading Rams past Bartlesville, 52-48. Went 7-for-15 from the field with two 3-pointers and 7-for-9 from the foul line. Also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Teams to watch
Keys Park Hill (17-7): Ashlynn Berry scored 17 and Kylie Eubanks added 16 as the 3A No. 19 Cougars defeated Kansas for the first time, 58-31 in the district final. Two more wins would tie a program record as the Cougars face Beggs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a regional semifinal on the Demons’ floor.
South Coffeyville (19-7): Lions ended their season in the Class A regional semifinals, but not before posting a school-record win total. Aubrey Dolan scored 30 in a win over Depew, averaged 19.4 for the season and ended her junior year with 1,103 career points.
Games to watch
6A No. 11 Sand Springs (15-7) vs. Broken Arrow (9-13), Thursday: Regional semifinal (6:30 p.m.) at Union decides who goes forward and who goes home. Sandites won both Frontier Conference meetings by two points.
Claremore (12-11) vs. McAlester (12-11), Thursday: Teams appear evenly matched in this 5A regional semifinal (6:30 p.m.) at Tahlequah. Led by 6-foot-1 senior Hailey Grant, the Zebras have won eight of their last 10. McAlester has beaten the likes of Shawnee, Bishop Kelley (twice) and regional top-seeded Tahlequah.
Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside Update
Voting
Ms. Inside: 1. Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2. Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 3. Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 4. Charie Barnett, Morris. 5. Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon.
Ms. Outside: 1. Makenna Burch, Jenks. 2. Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 3. Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington. 4. Karly Wadsworth, Oologah. 5. Landry Williams, Metro Christian.
Notable performance
Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington: Had 35 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots in the loss at Sapulpa. Went 11-for-23 from the field with two 3-pointers and 11-for-11 from the foul line. Hornets host Owasso in first-round regional action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Player to watch
Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby: One of several key freshmen who must play well if the up-and-coming Spartans are to have a long postseason. Averages 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. Spartans open regional play vs. Bartlesville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sapulpa.
NEWS AND NOTES
Staying on
Barnsdall’s venerable Joe Gilbert has told Panthers administrators he plans to coach at least one more year.
“There are still a few things I want to get done before I get not so active,” he said.
When does that happen? Gilbert, who started coaching in the Osage County Community in 1954, just completed his 66th year.
His 937 girls basketball wins rank second in Oklahoma history, behind Bertha Frank Teague’s 1,157. And that isn’t the half of it.
He amassed another 2,984 combined wins in the sports of baseball, boys basketball, fast and slow pitch softball (which he gave up last year), and even one year of football.
Brad Bell, star of the 1980 state baseball championship team, joined many other Barnsdall alumni who flocked home on Feb. 14 to honor their former head coach on senior night in Joe Gilbert Fieldhouse.
“We took a picture together and it was great to see them all there,” Gilbert said. “It’s never been about me, it’s about the awesome people I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years.”
Intense preparation
Rejoice Christian coach Christie Wilson said competing in the Pinnacle Conference is good training for the 2A postseason.
Nine of the Eagles’ 14 regular-season losses were to the likes of 4A No. 5 Victory Christian, 4A No. 16 Holland Hall and other league rivals with larger enrollments.
“Our conference is ridiculous,” Wilson said. “It’s like (playing in) the Tournament of Champions. When we get to the playoffs, it prepares us really well.”
Freshman forward Kristin Limerick came off the bench Saturday to score 10 second-half points as the Eagles rallied at home to upset No. 13 Fairland 43-37 for the district title.
Fairland led 27-15 in the third quarter, but the Eagles fought back. Limerick, who missed six weeks with a dislocated knee, tied the game on a 3-pointer with 5:02 left and hit two free throws that put the Eagles ahead to stay with 4:02 left.
“Those are the best kinds of wins, when you make a major comeback,” said Limerick, who was cleared to play the week before. “I’ve been visualizing getting back on the court ever since I got hurt.”
Making a statement
Sequoyah Tahlequah’s 3A No. 1 Indians were scary good last Monday in rolling past 4A No. 3 Fort Gibson 48-28 on the Tigers’ floor.
The Indians forced 20 turnovers, had a 20-0 run in the first half and led 30-7 at the half and by 28 at one point in the second half.
Sequoyah teams in 2017 and 2018 limped into the playoffs before catching fire and winning gold balls. This one appears fully lit after last year’s semifinal loss in the state tournament.
“This group’s expectation all along has been to get back to the state tournament and win another one,” coach Justin Brown said.
Lexy Keys had 21 points, six steals and five assists; Daryl Hooper had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals and Jessica Mackey had nine points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Sequoyah, which received a forfeit from Dove Science in the district, opens regional play at home to Kiefer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls Rankings
OSSAARankings.com final rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and records through Feb. 22.
Class 6A1. Norman (18) 21-1, 491. 2. Deer Creek (5) 19-4, 460. 3. B.T. Washington (1) 20-3, 436. 4. Choctaw (2) 21-1, 430. 5. Moore 18-5, 428. 6. Union (1) 16-5, 18-5. 7. Sapulpa 20-3, 358. 8. Edmond North 16-7, 347. 9. Norman North 16-7, 322. 10. Bixby 15-8, 278. 11. Sand Springs 15-7, 248. 12. Midwest City 15-7, 205. 13. Putnam West 15-6, 197. 14. Edmond Santa Fe 11-11, 186. 15. Ponca City 17-5, 184.
Class 5A1. Will Rogers (5) 21-2, 455. 2. Piedmont (18) 19-4, 450. 3. Ardmore (3) 19-4, 418. 4. Carl Albert 16-6, 389. 5. Tahlequah 16-7, 357. 6. East Central 15-6, 327. 7. Lawton Mac 16-7, 314. 8. El Reno 12-10, 290. 9. Coweta 13-10, 286. 10. Del City 13-9, 282. 11. Lawton Ike 11-11, 273. 12. McAlester 12-11, 267. 13. Edison 14-8, 206. 14. Pryor 12-11, 158. 15. Bishop Kelley 8-15, 134.
Class 4A1. Anadarko (32) 23-1, 905. 2. Classen SAS (17) 20-3, 863. 3. Fort Gibson (1) 22-2, 793. 4. Weatherford 21-2, 777. 5. Victory Christian 18-4, 680. 6. Muldrow 21-3, 676. 7. Verdigris 21-3, 615. 8. Vinita 20-4, 572. 9. Tuttle 20-4, 548. 10. Newcastle 15-8, 456. 11. Grove 20-3, 21-3, 350. 12. Bishop McGuinness 19-4, 428. 13. Sulphur 21-3, 422. 14. Oologah 17-7, 355. 15. Ada 20-4, 336.
Class 3A1. Sequoyah Tahlequah (38) 23-1, 700. 2. Jones (1) 23-1, 659. 3. Millwood 19-4, 595. 4. Adair 19-4, 579. 5. Alva 23-1, 551. 6. Roland 19-4, 549. 7. Christian Heritage 17-7, 452. 8. Comanche 21-4, 436. 9. Eufala 21-3, 433. 10. Kellyville 18-5, 423. 11. Prague 21-3, 350. 12. Valliant 23-1, 311. 13, Morris 18-5, 300. 14. Kingston 14-9, 236. 15. Lexington 19-4, 211.
Class 2A1. Vanoss (52) 23-2, 1,187. 2. Silo (8) 24-2, 1,132. 3. Latta (2) 22-4, 1,053. 4. Howe (1) 21-4, 989. 5. Dale 17-8, 925. 6. Caddo 23-1, 851. 7. Hartshorne 19-4, 816. 8. Oklahoma Union 22-1, 749. 9. Amber-Pocasset 22-4, 728. 10. Stratford 22-2, 672. 11. Hollis 19-4, 584. 12. Central Sallilsaw 19-4, 489. 13. Fairland 18-6, 439. 14. Cashion 16-8, 386. 15. Rattan 19-7, 380.
Class A1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 27-1, 1,269. 2. Canute (2) 24-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 21-6, 1,014. 4. Okarche 25-3, 1,002. 5. Vici 24-2, 994. 6. Strother (5) 24-1, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 22-6, 831. 8. Shattuck 17-7, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 24-2, 638. 10. Seiling 16-9, 634. 11. Crowder 23-5, 577. 12. Cyril 21-5, 551. 13. Ripley 22-6, 377. 14. Okay 23-5, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 21-8, 323.
Class B1. Lomega (30) 26-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 20-8, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 21-3, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 20-7, 785. 5. LeFlore 20-7, 733. 6. Varnum (2), 24-4, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 21-7, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 24-5, 603. 9. Balko (2) 20-6, 538. 10. Battiest 22-6, 423. 11. Burlington 18-10, 382. 12. Paden 21-7, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 22-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 17-10, 330. 15. New Lima 22-8, 323.