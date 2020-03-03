Piper Reed’s basket last Saturday put McCurtain’s girls into the Class B state basketball tournament, but another event figured heavily in the Haskell County team’s development.
At the Muskogee Bedouin Shrine Classic in January, the Bulldogs rallied for a 32-29 semifinal win over Red Oak after trailing by nine at halftime.
“That was the first time we had actually come from behind to win and I think our girls started believing they could be pretty good,” coach Bryan Schleckaway said.
The No. 8 Bulldogs have lost only twice since. They’ve won five straight in the playoffs and avenged a regional semifinal loss to Paden on Saturday 47-46 when Mattie McClellen passed to Reed for the winning basket with nine seconds left.
McCurtain takes a 27-5 record against No. 1 Lomega at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round game at Yukon High School.
In his 35th coaching season and fourth at McCurtain, Schleckaway is well aware that playing the tradition-rich Raiders will be no picnic. Lomega is making its 33rd trip to the state tournament and leads all Oklahoma girls programs with 12 state titles.
“I don’t know if they know how to find their way to Oklahoma City,” Schleckaway quipped.
McCurtain will be making only its third appearance. Darrick Farrell guided the Bulldogs to Oklahoma City in 2004 and 2005 and now has Quinton’s boys I the Class A state tournament, which also begins Thursday.
“It’s gonna be a challenge (against Lomega),” Shleckaway said. “I hope we get rid of that (typical state tournament) shakiness early. Our girls will expect that, but I know they're gonna play their tails off."
Reed and Makenna Murdock give the Bulldogs a pair of strong 6-footers in the post. They lead the team in scoring and rebounding and Murdock is also one of the best outside shooters.
McClellen, more of a shooter last year, has adapted well to the point guard role as a senior, Schleckaway said, and averages 4.7 points and 5.7 assists.
Sophomore guards Aaliyah Baker and Idaysia Mills average 9.9 points and 6.0, respectively. Baker “has hit a lot of big shots for us” and Mills also averages 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Most of the same girls contributed last year as the Bulldogs went 21-8 and reached the second rung of area play.
“They’re growing up. We thought we had a good shot last year and were disappointed we didn’t go farther,” Schleckaway said. “The biggest problem was maybe not believing we could win."
The Bulldogs are believers now.