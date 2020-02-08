Metro Christian sharpshooter Landry Williams tore the ACL in her left knee and will have to undergo surgery, coach Krista Binam said.
The 5-foot-9 junior came to a stop on the fast break in Thursday’s loss to Cascia Hall and was executing a jump shot when the injury occurred.
A candidate in fan balloting for Ms. Outside, Williams is one of the area's more dangerous 3-point shooters. As a Bixby freshman two years ago, she made eight treys in a 6A regional tournament game.
She was averaging 18 points per game this season and also led the Patriots in rebounding, Binam said.
“I hate it for her. I would hate it for any kid and I hate it for our team,” Binam said. “Even with Landry, we’re not a big team and without her, we’re even smaller, so it’s quite a hit for us to take.”
Williams is scheduled to undergo surgery during the last week of February unless swelling subsides and she can have it done earlier, Binam said.