Muldrow’s girls are seeking a new identity as Oklahoma State University signee Taylen Collins learns to play with a new supporting cast.
Senior guard Alicia McCloria seems to be a valuable piece of the puzzle after a red-hot shooting performance Thursday.
McCloria hit four first-half 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points as the 4A No. 4 Bulldogs pulled away from 5A No. 11 Coweta 60-31 in a first-round game of the 55th Tournament of Champions.
“This is a new thing for me,” McCloria said. “Four is the most I think I’ve ever had in a game.”
She had one in the bank when Muldrow took a 17-14 lead into the second quarter and quickly made three more, helping expand the margin to 31-14.
“I’m not surprised,” coach Jana Armer said. “She’s a good shooter. She does that in practice all the time. When she finds that rhythm, you better watch out because she might hit nine or 10.”
Mariah Jenkins added 12 points and the 6-foot-2 Collins had eight points and 15 rebounds as the defending champion Bulldogs (6-1) advanced to play 6A No. 4 Booker T. Washington or 3A No. 8 Kellyville at 4 p.m. Friday.
In other first-round games, 3A defending champion Adair rallied past 5A No. 3 Will Rogers 42-35 and 6A No. 7 Moore raced to a 67-41 win over 4A No. 11 Oologah 67-41. Unbeaten 6A No. 4 Booker T. Washington was to play 3A No. 8 Kellyville in the late first-rounder.
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35: Grace Johnson led the Warriors (6-1) with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Her six second-quarter points sparked a 17-1 run that carried the Warriors from an 18-11 deficit to a 28-19 lead.
Chasee Cooper added 13 points for the Warriors (6-1) and Devin Wright and Nakia Cullom scored 10 each for the Ropers (6-2). Wright also had nine rebounds.
Moore 67, Oologah 41: The scrappy Mustangs couldn't solve Moore's towering front line, led by 6-foot-3 Aaliyah Moore. The nation's No. 7-rated junior had 29 points and 10 rebounds and 6-foot-2 Raychael Harjo had 18 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Lions shot 56.3% and outrebounded the smaller Mustangs 37-27. Karly Wadsworth led Oologah with 20 points and Baylie DeSpain added 13.
ADAIR 42, WILL ROGERS 35
Adair;11;9;11;12;—;42
Will Rogers;14;4;4;13;—;35
Adair (6-1): Grace Johnson 17, Chasee Cooper 13, Autumn Hines 5, Atleigh Branham 3, Mia Bagby 2, Sophie Bagby 2.
Rogers (6-2): Nakia Cullom 10, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 7, Jordan Payne 5, Quinnae Love 3.
MULDROW 60, COWETA 31
Muldrow;17;21;9;13;—;60
Coweta;14;2;3;12;—;31
Muldrow (6-1): Alicia McCloria 17, Mariah Jenkins 12, Taylen Collins 8, Chanlee McCrary 6, Olivea Mayes 5, Maddie Reeves 4, Kelsi Qualls 2, Chloe Steed 2, Lili Vega 2, Kasea Wight 2.
Coweta (3-4): Cooper Hilton 7, Linda Brice 6, Madison Wheat 6, Hannah Meadows 5, Moriah Reed 3, Brelee Burcham 2, Amanda Geneva 2.
MOORE 67, OOLOGAH 41
Oologah;6;15;11;9;;—;;41
Moore;19;11;19;18;;—;;67
Oologah (3-2): Karly Wadsworth 20, Baylie DeSpain 13, Kiah Purdunn 5, Ballie Runner 2, Grace Pearson 1.
Moore (5-2): Aaliyah Moore 19, Raychael Harjo 18, Ashanti Day 9, Peyton Andrews 8, Breonest Huffman 6, Tyauna Vaught 4, Keyonna Gordon 2, Alyssa Williams 1.
55TH TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington (6-0) vs. Kellyville (5-0)
FRIDAY
Will Rogers (6-1) vs. Oologah, 9 a.m.
Coweta (3-4) vs. B.T. Washington or Kellyville, noon.
Muldrow (6-1) vs. B.T. Washington or Kellyville, 4 p.m.
Adair (6-2) vs. Moore (5-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, noon.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.