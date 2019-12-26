Muldrow’s girls are seeking a new identity as Oklahoma State University signee Taylen Collins learns to play with a new supporting cast.
Senior guard Alicia McCloria seems to be a valuable piece of the puzzle after a red-hot shooting performance Thursday.
McCloria hit four first-half 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points as the 4A No. 4 Bulldogs pulled away from 5A No. 11 Coweta 60-31 in a first-round game of the 55th Tournament of Champions.
“This is a new thing for me,” McCloria said. “Four is the most I think I’ve ever had in a game.”
She had one in the bank when Muldrow took a 17-14 lead into the second quarter and quickly made three more, helping the margin expand to 28-14.
“I’m not surprised,” coach Jana Armer said. “She’s a good shooter. She does that in practice all the time. When she finds that rhythm, you better watch out because might hit nine or 10.”
Mariah Jenkins added 12 points and the 6-foot-2 Collins had eight points and 15 rebounds as the defending champion Bulldogs (6-1) advanced to play 6A No. 4 Booker T. Washington or 3A No. 8 Kellyville at 4 p.m. Friday.
In other first-round games, Adair's 3A defending state chapion Warriors rallied past 5A No. 3 Will Rogers 42-35 behind Grace Johnson’s 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Warriors (6-2) advanced to play 6A No. 7 Moore or 4A No. 11 Oologah in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35: Johnson's six second-quarter points spurred a 17-1 run that carried the Warriors from an 18-11 deficit to a 28-19 lead in the third quarter.
Chasee Cooper added 13 points for the Warriors (6-1) and Devin Wright and Nakia Cullom scored 10 for the Ropers. Wright also had nine rebounds.
ADAIR 42, WILL ROGERS 35
Adair;11;9;11;12;--;42
Will Rogers;14;4;4;13;--;35
Adair (6-1): Grace Johnson 17, Chasee Cooper 13, Autumn Hines 5, Atleigh Branham 3, Mia Bagby 2, Sophie Bagby 2.
Rogers (6-2): Nekia Cullom 10, Devin Wright 10, Natorie Graham 7, Jordan Payne 5, Quinnae Love 3.
MULDROW 60, COWETA 31
Muldrow;17;21;9;13;--;60
Coweta;14;2;3;12;--;31
Muldrow (6-1): Alicia McCloria 17, Mariah Jenkins 12, Taylen Collins 8, Chanlee McCrary 6, Olivea Mayes 5, Maddie Reeves 4, Kelsi Qualls 2, Chloe Steed 2, Lili Vega 2, Kasea Wight 2.
Coweta (3-4): Cooper Hilton 7, Linda Brice 6, Madison Wheat 6, Hannah Meadows 5, Moriah Reed 3, Brelee Burcham 2, Amanda Genevas 2.
55TH TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore (4-2) vs. Oologah (3-1)
B.T. Washington (6-0) vs. Kellyville (5-0)
FRIDAY
Will Rogers (6-1) vs. Moore or Oologah, 9 a.m.
Coweta (3-4) vs. B.T. Washington or Kellyville, noon.
Muldrow (6-1) vs. B.T. Washington or Kellyville, 4 p.m.
Adair (6-2) vs. Moore or Oologah, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.
Fifth-place game, noon.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.