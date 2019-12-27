Oologah’s Kiah Purdunn didn’t have a lot of time to think about it, so she did the best she could.
Purdunn's off-balance 10-footer from the lane as time expired lifted Oologah to a 42-40 win over Will Rogers in the consolation semifinals of the 55th Tournament of Champions on Friday morning at the ORU Mabee Center.
“I was falling when I was going down and I was just hoping it would go in,” she said.
Rogers rallied from a 12-point deficit and tied the game for the last time on Nakia Cullom’s free throws with 46.3 seconds left.
Oologah ran off most of the remaining time before Purdunn, a junior point guard, drove down the middle and pitched to Lilly Ruark in the corner with about four seconds left.
Ruark’s shot was short off the rim short to the left side, directly to Purdunn, who speared the ball and flipped it into the basket with one hand.
Purdunn finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals to pace the Mustangs (4-2), who advance to play Coweta or Kellyville at noon Saturday in the fifth-place game.
Cullom led Rogers (6-2) with 16 points and Devin Wright had 14 rebounds to go with seven points.
Coweta plays Kellyville at noon Friday, 6A No. 4 Booker T. Washington plays 4A No. 4 Muldrow at 4 p.m. in the championship semifinals and 3A No. 3 Adair plays 6A No. 7 Moore at 7 p.m.
OOLOGAH 42, WILL ROGERS 40
Will Rogers;6;11;8;15;—;40
Oologah;12;14;7;9;—;42
Rogers (6-2): Nakia Cullom 16, Devin Wright 7, Natorie Graham 6, Quinnae Love 6, Daijeana Floyd 4, Raegan McQuarters 1.
Oologah (4-2): Kiah Purdunn 22, Karly Wadsworth 11, Baylie DeSpain 5, Lilly Ruark 2, Bailie Runner 2.
55th Tournament of Champions
At the ORU Mabee Center
THURSDAY
Adair 42, Will Rogers 35
Muldrow 60, Coweta 31
Moore 67, Oologah 41
B.T. Washington 67, Kellyville 28
FRIDAY
Oologah 42, Will Rogers 40
Coweta (3-4) vs. Kellyville (5-1), noon.
Muldrow (6-1) vs. B.T. Washington (7-0), 4 p.m.
Adair (6-2) vs. Moore (5-2), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Will Rogers (6-2) vs. Coweta/Kellyville loser, 9 a.m. (seventh place)
Oologah (4-2) vs. Coweta/Kellyville winner, noon (fifth place)
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.