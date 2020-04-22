Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN CREEK... NORTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT... AT 624 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES NORTHEAST OF COLLINSVILLE TO NEAR TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO NEAR SAPULPA TO 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SLICK. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. DIME TO PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OKMULGEE... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... CHELSEA... INOLA... KIEFER... BEGGS... MOUNDS... OOLOGAH... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 210 AND 266.