The University of Tulsa women’s program picked up a gem of a basketball recruit Wednesday when Piedmont’s Delanie Crawford gave her pledge to the Golden Hurricane.
“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Tulsa University,” Crawford announced on her Twitter account.
The 5-foot-11 junior helped lead Piedmont to the 5A state championship as a sophomore and averaged 18 points per game this past season, leading the Wildcats to a 22-4 record and a return berth in the state tournament.
Piedmont is about 12 miles northwest of downtown Oklahoma City.
“I’m so thankful for all the opportunities basketball has given me,” Crawford wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to the coaches who have recruited me over the last few years. I would like to thank my teammates for being there through the ups and downs, my coaches for helping me become the player I am today, my family for supporting me no matter what, and God for giving me this ability and this amazing opportunity."