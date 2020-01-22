Baylee Fincher has to work harder than most to be one of the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players.
The 5-foot-8 guard leads her Ponca City Wildcats into the Jenks/Union Invitational averaging 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and four steals per game.
The Class 6A No. 15 Wildcats open play in the power-packed tournament against No. 1 Booker T. Washington at 4 p.m. Thursday in Jenks’ Frank Herald Fieldhouse.
Fincher helped her team reach the state tournament as a freshman and has at least a fighting chance to do it again this season.
Next summer, she will realize a childhood dream when she enrolls to play basketball at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
By outward appearances, Fincher seems to be a cheerful teen without a care in the world. Until now, few people have known what she has had to overcome.
When she was 6 months old, Fincher was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a hereditary life-threatening disease that attacks the lungs and digestive system. There is no known cure.
At its very least, the disease causes great difficulty breathing. Fincher is able to play at a high level because she is careful to get plenty of rest and undergoes a minimum of three breathing treatments daily to break up the mucus that builds up in her lungs.
She also requires medication through an inhaler before practices and games. For road trips, she takes along a breathing machine and a vibrating vest, worn when she is idle to further break up the congestion.
It isn’t the most normal way of life. But Baylee is used to it and has a strong support group. Her father, Wildcats head coach Jody Fincher, and her mother, Amy, have always provided the best in medical care. And her oldest brother, Evan, is a terrific role model.
Like Baylee, Evan was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 6 months. He struggled through high school while playing baseball, baseball and football. Now 25, he is a college graduate and is engaged to be married.
“He encourages me to embrace (the disease) and make sure I do everything I’m supposed to do to stay healthy,” Baylee said. “He’s helped me a lot because sometimes when I don’t want to do those things, he encourages me to stay with it.”
When Evan was in high school, she said, “he went in and out of the hospital. Watching him go through that, I knew I didn’t want to go through the same thing. So, even though it wasn’t the best time for him, it was a good learning lesson for me.”
Estimates of average life expectancy for those with lung disease range from 38 to 50 years, though some people live much longer. Baylee stays mostly positive.
“I try not to think about it too much. We have a great doctor and he’s treated people who have lived past 70,” she said.”It does cross my mind, but I can’t see into the future and only God knows what’s gonna happen. I guess it depends on how you look at it. I don’t let (CF) control me. I control it.”
Up to now, Baylee’s family hasn’t widely circulated her story, but she and her father agreed that this is the time.
“We didn’t want to share it with a lot of people before now because we didn’t want them to look on her as being different,” Jody Fincher said. “But if one person is inspired by Baylee’s story, then we’ll know it was the right thing to do.”
Said Baylee: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I’m able to play basketball and have cystic fibrosis at the same time. I want people to know that whatever obstacle is standing in front of them, there’s a way to get around it and they shouldn’t give up on doing something that they really want to do.”
West Texas A&M represents basketball at a high level. The Lady Buffs have played in the NCAA Division II’s Sweet Sixteen five times in the last six years and were national runners-up in 2014.
“They have a beautiful campus and I like the idea that they win a lot,” Baylee said. “I like winning.”