Will Rogers senior Nakia Cullom received two honors Wednesday as Green Country Conference girls basketball coaches released their all-conference team.
Cullom was named league MVP and offensive player of the year. She averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, leading the Ropers to the conference title, a 5A No. 1 ranking and second consecutive berth in the state tournament.
East Central’s 6-foot-1 Shay Stone was named defensive player of the year and Rogers’ Carlin Adkism was named coach of the year.
All-Green Country Conference
All-Conference Team
Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers (MVP); Mariah Smith, Edison; TT Mitchell, East Central; Tanya Tease, Edison; Makenzie Davis, Edison; Devin Wright, Will Rogers; Shay Stone, East Central; Natorie Graham, Will Rogers; Tiffany Robinson, East Central; Nakya Blakley, Memorial; Chiovari Palmore, Memorial; Adrianna Brinkley, Central; Quinnae Love, Will Rogers; Destiny Smith, Edison
Offensive player of the year: Cullom
Defensive player of the year: Stone
Newcomer of the year: Chrisnasia Elbert, Nathan Hale
Freshman of the year: Nakia Blakley, Memorial
Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers
Honorable Mention
Ariaonna Mack, East Central; Starciana Pryor, Webster; Bre Blakley, East Central; Quinci Edwards, Nathan Hale; Daijeana Floyd, Will Rogers; Makayla Blakley, Memorial; Jurnee Elliott, East Central; Raegan McQuarters, Will Rogers; Jordan Payne, Will Rogers; On’hay Phillips, McLain; Tori Smith, Memorial; Lydia Godwin, Webster