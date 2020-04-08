Winter and Spring Sports (copy)

Will Rogers senior Nakia Cullom was named Green Country Conference girls basketball MVP and offensive player of the year. Tulsa World photo

 Brett Rojo

Will Rogers senior Nakia Cullom received two honors Wednesday as Green Country Conference girls basketball coaches released their all-conference team.

Cullom was named league MVP and offensive player of the year. She averaged 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, leading the Ropers to the conference title, a 5A No. 1 ranking and second consecutive berth in the state tournament.

East Central’s 6-foot-1 Shay Stone was named defensive player of the year and Rogers’ Carlin Adkism was named coach of the year.

All-Green Country Conference

All-Conference Team

Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers (MVP); Mariah Smith, Edison; TT Mitchell, East Central; Tanya Tease, Edison; Makenzie Davis, Edison; Devin Wright, Will Rogers; Shay Stone, East Central; Natorie Graham, Will Rogers; Tiffany Robinson, East Central; Nakya Blakley, Memorial; Chiovari Palmore, Memorial; Adrianna Brinkley, Central; Quinnae Love, Will Rogers; Destiny Smith, Edison

Offensive player of the year: Cullom

Defensive player of the year: Stone

Newcomer of the year: Chrisnasia Elbert, Nathan Hale

Freshman of the year: Nakia Blakley, Memorial

Coach of the year: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers

Honorable Mention

Ariaonna Mack, East Central; Starciana Pryor, Webster; Bre Blakley, East Central; Quinci Edwards, Nathan Hale; Daijeana Floyd, Will Rogers; Makayla Blakley, Memorial; Jurnee Elliott, East Central; Raegan McQuarters, Will Rogers; Jordan Payne, Will Rogers; On’hay Phillips, McLain; Tori Smith, Memorial; Lydia Godwin, Webster

