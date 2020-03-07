OWASSO — Sapulpa’s girls punched their ticket to the state tournament Saturday, but Booker T. Washington came up short for the second straight year.
Senior guard Baylee Fincher scored 24 points and her No. 15 Ponca City Wildcats rallied from 10 down at halftime to upset the No. 3 Hornets in overtime 68-64 Saturday in Class 6A area tournament action at Owasso High School.
Junior forward Temira Poindexter scored 28 and No. 7 Sapulpa (23-4) bounced back from Thursday’s 61-42 drubbing by No. 1 Norman to eliminate No. 18 Mustang 66-57.
Poindexter also had three rebounds, four steals, two assists and a blocked shot as coach Darlean Calip’s Chieftains qualified for the state tournament for the first time in five years.
“We played more as a team and our defense was way better today than it was Thursday,” Poindexter said. “When our press is working, we’re usually pretty good.”
Fincher scored 10 fourth-quarter points and 17 in the second half, and Karis Branstetter chipped in 11 points and hit a key 3-pointer in overtime as Ponca City (21-6) advanced to state for the first time since Fincher’s freshman year.
“This was a crazy game, but I’m glad we got it done,” Fincher said. “Playing at Owasso again brings back a lot of memories because this is where it started my freshman year (with a regional title on the Rams’ floor).”
Sapulpa will play No. 5 Moore and Ponca City will face No. 2 Edmond Deer Creek when the state tournament opens Thursday at the ORU Mabee Center. First-round times will be announced Sunday.
Ponca City 68, B.T. Washington 64, OT
Wyvette Mayberry scored a game-high 25 points in her final high school game and Aunisty Smith added 13.
The loss was a bitter pill for the Hornets, who lost to Mustang in last year’s area final when a technical foul with three seconds left for a player inadvertently running onto the court put the Broncos on the line for the tying and go-ahead free throws.
This time, B.T. Washington led by seven early in the fourth quarter, but Fincher took over the game, scoring repeatedly on drives and spin moves. Her fifth basket of the quarter tied the game at 54 with 25.3 seconds left and Mayberry’s last-second shot from the lane bounced off the rim.
Branstetter opened overtime with a 3-pointer and after the Hornets battled back to tie at 57, the Wildcats scored seven straight points.
“Our girls are hurting because they worked hard to get here,” Hornets coach Rabu Leyva said. “Nobody wants to see (the season) end. Fincher was clutch and the girls around here made some big shots and got some big rebounds. I have no problem saying the better team won today.”
Sapulpa 66, Mustang 57
Stailee Hurd scored 14 points, Alexis Lewis added 12 points and eight rebounds and Ray Osborn had 10 points, but the Chieftains could never quite pull away from the resilient Broncos (13-14), who were led by Jaki Rollins’ 22 points.
Sapulpa led 39-31 in a wild first half and held off several charges by the Broncos over the final 16 minutes. Rollins’ two 3-pointers pulled Mustang within 41-29 in the third quarter, but Sapulpa ended the quarter on a 6-0 run.
The Broncos pulled within 51-47 with 5:49 left, but Heard’s basket started a 5-0 run that gave the Chieftains breathing room again.
SAPULPA 66, MUSTANG 57
Sapulpa 21 18 8 19 — 66
Mustang 19 12 8 18 — 57
Sapulpa (23-4): Temira Poindexter 28, Stailee Hurd 14, Alexis Lewis 12, Ray Osborn 10, Jaselyn Rossman 2.
Mustang (13-14): Jaki Rollins 22, Talia Pogi 14, Kyra Misuraca 10, Lunden Foreman 9, Jaycee Freshour 3.
PONCA CITY 68, B.T. WASHINGTON 64, OT
B.T. Washington 11 24 8 11 10 — 64
Ponca City 11 14 15 14 14 — 68
B.T. Washington (22-5): Wyvette Mayberry 25, Carrigan Hill 18, Aunisty Smith 13, Natalya Jones 4, Sai Johnson 3, Emmary Williams 1.
Ponca City (21-6): Baylee Fincher 24, Karis Branstetter 11, Carly Bradley 8, Ashlynn Fincher 8, Ryley Beard 6, KaSandra Lyons 6, Trinity Regnier 5.