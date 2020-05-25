Temira Poindexter had a busy recruiting Friday.
The Sapulpa girls basketball standout picked up scholarship offers from the University of Tulsa, UALR and Eastern Michigan.
“Thank you coaches for believing in me!! Hard work and dedication,” she wrote on her Twitter account in acknowledging the TU offer.
The 6-foot-1 junior also holds offers from Abilene Christian and Grambling and Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip expects her to receive more.
"(Poindexter) understands the potential she has and continues to work on the challenges she could face next year and at the next level," Calip said. "As I continue to send out film this summer, I anticipate more offers to come because I believe she just started to see her potential toward the end of the season."
Poindexter averaged 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds last season, went 51-for-136 from 3-point range (37.5%) and blocked 50 shots, helping lead the Chieftains to a 23-4 record and a berth in the 6A state tournament.
She was named Frontier Conference offensive player of the year and was a Tulsa World All-State selection.