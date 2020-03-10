Class 3A Girls State
When: Thursday through Saturday.
Where: All games at the State Fair Arena. Semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and the championship game is at 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
Last year’s champion
Adair (22-4) was an unlikely winner after playing most of the season without injured Sophie Bagby and Chasee Cooper. The Warriors lost nine regular-season games, but rallied past Kellyville in the area final and defeated Sulphur, Millwood and Christian Heritage in Oklahoma City to capture the school’s fourth state title. Autumn Hines was tournament MVP and Grace Johnson was a first-team selection. Hines, Johnson, Cooper and Mia and Sophie Bagby all return as the No. 4 Warriors make their 15th consecutive state tournament appearance.
Team to beat
No. 1 Tahlequah Sequoyah (26-1) seeks its fourth gold ball in six years and seventh overall. Senior standout Lexy Keys led the Indians to titles in 2017 and 2018 and a semifinal finish last year. She has 1,806 career points and 203 career 3-pointers. The Indians gave No. 2 Jones its only loss 56-46 and also defeated 2A No. 1 Vanoss and Class A champion Hydro-Eakly to win the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic. Sequoyah lost only to 3A No. 3 B.T. Washington and outscored opponents by 32.7 points per game.
Other top contenders
Jones (26-1), led by Caley Young and Tirzah Moore, defeated archrivals Dale and Harrah and blew out Christian Heritage for third place in the Mid-America Classic. No. 5 Alva (26-2) defeated Adair for the 3A title in 2014 and the teams meet again at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Alva owns five gold balls and makes its 21st appearance. Christian Heritage upset Sequoyah in last year’s semifinals and University of Arkansas signee Rylee Langerman helped lead CHA to 2A state titles in 2017 and 2018.
Area team to watch
Eufaula (25-4), led by six seniors, makes only its second appearance in the state tournament and Jeff Oliver makes his first in 27 coaching seasons. The Ironheads won 17 of their final 19 games and tied Kellyville and Morris for the Heartland Conference title. Kiaya Burns averages 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds and Ashley Mills averages 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.
Players to watch
Jordan Gann and Smalls Goudeau, Sequoyah: Gann, a junior, averages 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Goudeau, a sophomore, averages 11 points and four rebounds.
Taliyah Grambling, Millwood: Junior guard averages 18.1 points and 3.3 rebounds.
Payton Jones, Alva: Senior guard averages 20.7 points and 4.4 assists.