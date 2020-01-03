ADAIR — Jaide Long’s confidence in her shooting is starting to pay dividends for the Tahlequah Sequoyah girls basketball team.
The senior guard scored 12 points, all on four 3-pointers, helping the Class 3A No. 1 Indians pull away from No. 3 Adair 56-36 Friday in an elite showdown to start the new year before some 1,200 spectators in the Adair Event Center.
Two of Long’s 3-pointers came in a 14-0 run in the third quarter when the Indians couldn’t seem to miss and the Warriors couldn’t seem to hit a thing. Adair missed its first nine shots of the third quarter and Sequoyah turned a 25-25 halftime tie into a 45-32 lead.
Long said she started shooting more during the prestigious Bertha Frank Teague tournament in Ada last weekend, won by the Indians with wins over Class A No. 1 Hydro-Eakly, 3A No. 4 Jones and 2A No. 1 Vanoss.
“I think I’m playing with more confidence than I did last year,” she said. “But I think our whole team is playing with more confidence.”
Sequoyah coach Justin Brown wants Long shooting the ball more because it takes pressure off her teammates, especially the Indians’ leading scorer, four-year starting guard Lexy Keys.
“Early in the season, I even had to take (Long) out of the game a couple of times and tell her she needed to shoot more,” Brown said in his return to Mayes County. He coached Locust Grove’s girls until this year and guided them to a 4A state title in 2015.
Swarmed by defenders in the first half, Keys started finding open spaces and heated up to score 12 of her game-high 19 points after halftime, helping the Indians secure a sixth straight win in a power-packed rivalry that has produced four of the past five 3A state titles.
“Adair has a lot of tradition — they are the defending state champs and our girls have a ton of respect for them,” Brown said. “We knew it would be a battle, but our girls did a good job of staying tough. We held (Adair) to four field goals in the second half and I’m proud of them.”
The first half saw six lead changes and five ties. Neither team led by more than two points before Adair sneaked ahead 24-21 with 1:11 left before halftime. Long’s second 3-pointer tied the game at 24 and the half ended at 25-25.
Adair, fresh off a third-place finish in the Tournament of Champions, scored the first points of the third quarter on Grace Johnson’s foul shots, but Sequoyah scored the next 12. Keys and Daryl Hooper had 3-pointers, and Long had two more and Sequoyah was suddenly in control, 37-27.
Adair 65, Tahlequah Sequoyah 58 (boys)
Garrett Long scored 25 and Chance Condit had nine to pace the Warriors, who pulled away in the fourth quarter. Yona Gregory and Levi Williams led the Indians with 14 and 12 points, respectively. Both teams are 6-2.
TAH. SEQUOYAH 56, ADAIR 36 (girls)
Sequoyah 12 13 20 11 — 56
Adair 11 14 7 4 — 36
Sequoyah (10-1): Lexy Keys 19, Jaide Long 12, Smalls Goudeau 9, Baylee Davis 4, Lana Gass 3, Daryl Hooper 3, Jordan Gann 2, Jessica Mackey 2, Tamara Soap 2.
Adair (7-4): Sophie Bagby 12, Atleigh Branham 8, Grace Johnson 6, Mia Bagby 4, Autumn Hines, 4, Chasee Cooper 2.
ADAIR 65, TAH. SEQUOYAH 58 (boys)
Sequoyah 18 11 12 17 — 58
Adair 10 11 17 23 — 65
Sequoyah (6-2): Yona Gregory 14, Levi Williams 12, CJ Soap 8, Jake Hall 7, Brayden Haddock 6, Colt Green 4, Tomas Herrera 4, Jaden Harvey 3.
Adair (6-2): Garrett Long 25, Chance Condit 9, Barrett Bradbury 8, Isaiah Beetz 7, Carter Back 4, Ty Duncan 4, Nate Ratcliff 3, Blade Lipppe 3, Cole Yoder 2.