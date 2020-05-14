Terence Buckley, a former McLain High basketball player, is going home.
He has been recommended as the school’s next girls basketball head coach, pending approval of the Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education.
“We are excited to welcome Terence back home to McLain where had great success as a student athlete,” TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said. “He will be a great asset to McLain and the girls basketball program.”
Since receiving his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 2013, Buckley has worked for the Tulsa Public Schools/Unity Learning Academy as a physical education instructor.
He also spent the 2019-20 season as a Sand Springs girls varsity basketball assistant. Since 2016, he has coached basketball and provided individual instruction as founder of the We R One Basketball Program.
Buckley inherits a program that has totaled just two wins over the past two years. In 2017-18, the Titans were 10-13.