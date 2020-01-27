Players to watch
Karly Wadsworth, Oologah: Scored 31 points, matching a career high, as the 4A No. 12 Mustangs pulled away from No. 8 Vinita 54-40 win to Pryor’s Red Crown Invitational. She was 6-for-9 from behind the arc in the final, 14-for-27 in three games, and was named tournament MVP.
Lexy Keys, Tahlequah Sequoyah: Four-year standout totaled 66 points, 14 rebounds, 18 steals and 17 assists in three games, leading the 3A No. 1 Indians to the championship of the Tri-State Classic at Jay.
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville: Scored 33 points in a 72-40 win over Central Sallisaw in the final of Kiefer’s Dave Calvert Invitational and had 68 points in three tournament games. Averages 20.1 points for the season.
Maddie Moore and Charie Barnett, Morris: Scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, in 69-38 win over Okmulgee, as the Morris girls captured their first-ever Okmulgee County Tournament title.
Rory Geer and Kolby Boyett, Grove: Geer, a junior, scored 26 points and Boyett, a sophomore, added 17 in the 4A No. 11 Ridgerunners’ 71-18 win over Claremore. They also helped lead their team to a runner-up finish in the Tri-State Classic. The 5-foot-11 Geer averages 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
Nakia Cullom and Devin Wright, Will Rogers: Long-armed seniors led a suffocating fullcourt press as the 5A No. 2 Ropers pulled away from No. 6 East Central 66-40 in a key Green Country Conference game. Cullom had 18 points and eight rebounds and Wright had 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Team to watch
Fort Gibson (14-1): Reese Webb had 15 points and eight rebounds as the 4A No. 3 Tigers nipped No. 9 Tuttle 45-42 to win their 10th straight game and capture the title of their Old Fort Classic for the 15th time in 16 years. Webb was tournament MVP.
Games to watch
No. 1 B.T. Washington (14-1) at No. 6 Union (12-3), Tuesday: Only meeting between Frontier Conference front-runners. B.T. Washington is unbeaten in league play and Union and Sapulpa have one loss each. Sapulpa hosts Union on Feb. 11 and B.T. Washington on Feb. 21.
4A No. 11 Grove (12-2) at 5A No. 11 Coweta (8-8), Tuesday: Tough road week for Metro Lakes Conference-leading Ridgerunners, who visit Tahlequah on Friday.
4A No. 3 Fort Gibson (14-1) at No. 12 Oologah (12-4), Friday: Both teams coming off tournament titles last week. Mustangs hope to take another step forward.
Ms. Inside/Outside Update
Voting
Ms. Inside: 1. Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2. Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 3. Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 4. Reese Webb, Fort Gibson. 5. Jayla Burgess, Union.
Ms. Outside: Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 2. Makenna Burch, Jenks. 3. Jade Upshaw, Kellyville. 4. Karly Wadsworth, Oologah. 5. Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington.
Last week’s notable performance
Ray Osborn, Sapulpa: Averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals in four games last week. Helped lead the Chieftains to a runner-up finish in the Shawnee Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Player to watch
Zoey Whiteley, Fort Gibson: Handled the ball and contributed strong defense in the Tigers’ 45-42 win over Tuttle in the final of the Old Fort Classic. Fort Gibson plays at Locust Grove on Tuesday and at Oologah on Friday.
NEWS AND NOTES
Union sharpshooter
With so many young players struggling to make free throws, it was refreshing to watch Union’s Kaylen Nelson go 10-for-10 in a semifinal loss to Classen SAS in the Jenks/Union Invitational.
The 5-foot-11 junior leads the Redskins with 12.5 points per game and is a more-than-respectable 77.8% from the line (49-for-63).
“It’s definitely a big deal, especially for our team because we have so many players who drive and create contact,” she said. “(Free throws) help you win games, especially the ones that are decided by one and two points.”
Nelson’s advice? Stay consistent with your pre-shot routine and always follow through.
“Some players think the follow-through isn’t important, but when you do it, the ball has to follow your middle finger,” she said.
Repetitions — lots of them — make you better. The Redskins shoot free throws as part of their normal practice routine, but Nelson is frequently in the gym when no one else is there. She doesn’t mind the sacrifice.
Mustangs on fire
Karly Wadsworth wasn’t the only big contributor in Oologah’s 54-40 win over Vinita to win Pryor’s Red Crown Invitational.
“It was a collective team effort with a lot of different kids making plays,” coach Doug Winters said, calling it “definitely a highlight” for his two years at the helm.
Junior guard Kiah Purdunn came up big with “steals and hustle plays.” Baylie DeSpain was strong on the boards and posted 13 points and 12 rebounds in a semifinal win over Pryor.
The Mustangs avenged two earlier losses this season to the Hornets and the senior class erased years of frustration.
“It was their first win over Vinita since they were in middle school, so they were really excited,” Winters said.
Vinita won’t have to wait long for a rematch. The Hornets visit Oologah on Tuesday for the fourth meeting this season.
Incidentally
Wadsworth now has 1,681 career points, eclipsing 2016 senior standout Grace Garrison as the Mustangs’ 5-on-5 career scoring leader. … Purdunn joined Wadsworth on the Pryor all-tournament team, along with Vinita’s Lizzie Shephard and Kennady Roach, Pryor’s Rhett Looney and Sallisaw’s Taite Stites. …
The votes are in — Anadarko retains the 4A No. 1 spot, despite Classen SAS’ stupefying, landmark win (74-49) over B.T. Washington in the final of the Jenks/Union Invitational. For argument’s sake, Anadarko (15-1) defeated Classen in last year’s state tournament and went on to win the gold ball, but Union gave Anadarko its only loss of the 2019-20 season and Classen (18-2), which hasn’t lost to an Oklahoma team, beat the Redskins in Friday’s semifinals. …
Ruth Udoumoh led Victory Christian to the title of the Port City Classic and was named MVP. Rachel Carlis was also chosen to the all-tournament team. … Shayna Hendrix scored 19 as Kiefer upset Kellyville 66-65. The Trojans (11-6) have won nine of their last 12.
Girls Rankings
OSSAARankings.com coaches poll for Jan. 27. First-place votes in parentheses with records through Jan. 25.
Class 6A
1. (tie) Booker T. Washington (11) 14-1, 515; and Deer Creek (11) 15-2, 515. 3. Norman (5) 14-1, 494. 4. Choctaw 14-1 (2) 459. 5. Moore 13-3, 448. 6. Union 12-3, 398. 7. Edmond North 12-5, 395. 8. Sapulpa 12-3, 385. 9. Norman north 10-6, 315. 10. Sand Springs 11-3, 304. 11. Bixby 9-6, 276. 12. Midwest City 10-5, 246. 13. Edmond Memorial 9-7, 224. 14. Mustang 8-8, 188. 15. Putnam North 10-6, 179.
Class 5A
1. Piedmont (15) 12-3, 539. 2. Will Rogers (10) 13-2, 535. 3. Ardmore (3) 15-3, 505. 4. Carl Albert 11-4, 458. 5. Tahlequah 12-4, 416. 6. East Central (2) 10-5, 412. 7. El Reno 9-7, 361. 8. Lawton Mac 11-6, 347. 9. Lawton Ike 9-6, 342. 10. McAlester 9-7, 327. 11. Coweta 8-8, 277. 12. Del City 7-7, 253. 13. Shawnee 7-8, 205. 14. Pryor 8-8, 202. 15. Edison 8-5, 201.
Class 4A
1. Anadarko (42) 15-1, 1,067. 2. Classen SAS (15) 18-2, 1,035. 3. Fort Gibson 14-1, 921. 4. Weatherford (1) 15-0, 908. 5. Victory Christian 12-3, 815. 6. Muldrow 13-3, 813. 7. Verdigris 14-3, 716. 8. Vinita 14-3, 643. 9. Tuttle 12-4, 606. 10. Newcastle 10-7, 578. 11. Grove 12-2, 526. 12. Oologah 12-4, 483. 13. Bishop McGuinness 14-3, 479. 14, Sulphur 15-1, 475. 15. Ada 13-4, 369.
Class 3A
1. Sequoyah Tahlequah (43) 16-1, 820. 2. Jones (2) 15-1, 769. 3. OKC Millwood 15-4, 685. 4. Adair 11-4, 664. 5. Roland 13-3, 632. 6. Alva 17-1, 628. 7. Kellyville 13-3, 552. 8. Christian Heritage 11-5, 536. 9. Comanche 12-3, 493. 10. Eufaula 11-2, 441. 11. Prague 15-2, 414. 12. Valliant 18-0, 384. 13. Morris 11-2, 353. 14. Lexington 13-2, 312. 15. Kingston 10-6, 269.
Class 2A
1. Vanoss (62) 16-2, 1,408. 2. Silo (8) 18-1, 1,327. 3. Latta (1) 16-3, 1,243. 4. Howe (1) 17-3, 1,167. 5. Dale 11-6, 1,077. 6. Caddo (3) 16-1, 994. 7. Hartshorne 12-4, 981. 8. Amber-Pocassett 17-3, 904. 9. Oklahoma Union 15-1, 880. 10. Stratford 14-1, 801. 11. Hollis 15-2, 692. 12. Fairland 14-3, 613. 13. Central Sallisaw 10-4, 521. 14. Cashion 10-4, 512. 15. Rattan 15-4, 389.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 20-1. 2. Canute (2) 17-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 17-3, 1,014. 4. Okarche 20-1, 1,002. 5. Vici 18-2, 994. 6. Strother (5) 16-0, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 17-3, 831. 8. Shattuck 11-4, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 16-2, 638. 10. Seiling 10-5, 634. 11. Crowder 17-4, 577. 12. Cyril 15-4, 551. 13. Ripley 15-4, 377. 14. Okay 16-4, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 12-8, 323.
Class B
1. Lomega (30) 19-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 15-6, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 14-2, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 14-5, 785. 5. Leflore 14-5, 733. 6. Varnum (2) 19-3, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 15-5, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 17-3, 603. 9. Balko (2) 14-4, 538. 10. Battiest 17-4, 423. 11. Burlington 13-4, 382. 12. Paden 15-5, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 14-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 14-6, 330. 15. New Lima 17-5, 323.