Players to watch
Ray Osborn, Sapulpa: Senior forward had 16 points and nine rebounds in a 55-36 win over No. 6 Union in a first-place Frontier Conference showdown. Also scored 24 in a 68-46 win at Owasso and is the latest Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week. Averages 14 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Taleyah Jones, Broken Arrow: Sophomore shooting guard scored 34 points in a 62-55 win over Bartlesville and is averaging 19.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over her last five games while shooting 40% from 3-point range and 85% from the foul line.
Brooke Hutchings, Berryhill: Had 18 points, three rebounds and two steals in a 65-44 win at Cleveland. Also played strong defense, helping limit the Tigers’ Bailey Layman to eight points. Needs 63 points to reach 1,000 for her career.
Jenikka Boone, Liberty: Scored 31 points in a 50-38 win over Mounds to wrap up the Frisco Conference title. Freshman shooting guard averages 19 points per game.
Lydia Shapleigh, Regent Prep: Became the first female in school history to score 1,000 career points when she tallied 19 vs. Lincoln Christian on Feb. 7. Totaled 30 points in two district games over the weekend and now has 1,043 for her career.
Teams to watch
Claremore (11-10): Rallied from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win at 5A No. 5 Tahlequah 31-29 and has won six of its last seven. Hailey Grant had 14 points, Kylee Ohman scored 10 and Maddie Hardage had five points and nine rebounds.
Chouteau (13-8): Loribeth Miller is on a scoring tear heading into the 2A postseason and the Wildcats have won 10 of their last 12. Miller scored a career-high 29 points in a 49-32 win over Ketchum and 28 three nights later in a 47-41 win over Kansas.
Games to watch
No. 3 B.T. Washington (19-2) at No. 7 Sapulpa (18-3), Friday: Hornets won 52-46 at home on Dec. 19. Barring upsets on Tuesday, the rematch decides the outright Frontier Conference title.
Chelsea (9-13) at Rejoice Christian (9-13), Friday: Loser's season is over in this 2A district semifinal. Winner is assured a trip to the regional tournament and plays Saturday against No. 13 Fairland for the district title, also at Rejoice.
Ms. Inside/Ms. Outside Update
Voting
Ms. Inside: 1. Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2. Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 3. Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 4. Charie Barnett, Morris. 5. Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon.
Ms. Outside: 1. Makenna Burch, Jenks. 2. Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 3. Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington. 4. Karly Wadsworth, Oologah. 5. Landry Williams, Metro Christian.
Notable performance
Faith Springwater, Tahlequah: Junior forward had 21 points and nine rebounds in a 54-26 win at Collinsville and is averaging 12.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Player to watch
Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers: Long-armed senior provides points, rebounds and steals for the Ropers, who host Edison on Tuesday with a chance to clinch the Green Country Conference title outright.
NEWS AND NOTES
Remembering Jessi
Braggs freshman Jessi Haworth watched with her teammates last Friday as the Wildcats hosted a district tournament game between Buffalo Valley and Panola.
Haworth, 15, was a defensive specialist for the Wildcats, who were to play the winner in Saturday’s scheduled Class B district final.
“We talked about who should guard whom and whether we should rotate, hedge or switch,” coach Jeff Fry said. “(Haworth) was up to the task. She was ready to go, but God had other plans for her.”
Haworth died around 9:24 a.m. Saturday in a one-car collision north of her Muskogee County community. Her friend, 16-year-old, Montana Nichols, was also injured in the crash but was expected to make a full recovery.
Fry said Haworth was growing as a basketball player who enjoyed the challenge of guarding the other team’s most dangerous offensive threat.
But she will be remembered for the person she had already become, he said.
“She was a mature, nurturing young lady who put everybody before herself. She was always on the lookout for other people’s feelings and whatever she could do to help someone else,” he said.
While the Braggs community continued to mourn Monday, Haworth’s seven teammates wore uniform patches with her number (11) as they played Buffalo Valley in the postponed district final.
Hornets escape
Booker T. Washington trailed at Bixby by six with four minutes left, but Wyvette Mayberry scored nine of her 12 points down the stretch and Carrigan Hill went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 1:20.
Hill also had a key deflection in the closing seconds as the Hornets pulled out a 51-50 win last Tuesday, staying tied for first place with Sapulpa in the Frontier Conference.
Freshman forward Meredith Mayes had a huge night with 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Spartans, who went on to upset Union 42-36 three days later.
Always a first time
Summit Christian defeated Riverfield 41-21 to capture the program’s first district title. Kennedy Langebartels had 20 points, five rebounds and six steals and Clara Giddens had six points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Summit faces Class A No. 7 Kiowa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round regional game at Checotah.
Incidentally
Kylie Eubanks had 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots as Keys Parkhill clinched its first Big 8 Conference title in 10 years with a 47-38 win over Vian. … Preston senior Abbie Long scored her 1,000th career point in a 48-37 loss to Eufaula. She also has more than 500 career rebounds. … Locust Grove’s Madi Smith had 18 points, five steals and three rebounds in a 68-29 win over Salina. … Copan's Carli Barnett averaged 4.6 blocked shots as a senior and had 36 over the final four games of her high school career.
Girls Rankings
OSSAARankings.com final rankings with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and records through Feb. 15.
Class 6A
1. Norman (18) 19-1, 491. 2. Deer Creek (5) 17-4, 460. 3. B.T. Washington (1) 19-2, 436. 4. Choctaw (2) 19-1, 430. 5. Moore 17-4, 428. 6. Union (1) 16-5, 389. 7. Sapulpa 18-3, 358. 8. Edmond North 15-6, 347. 9. Norman North 14-7, 322. 10. Bixby 13-8, 278. 11. Sand Springs 14-6, 248. 12. Midwest City 14-6, 205. 13. Putnam West 14-6, 197. 14. Edmond Santa Fe 11-9, 186. 15. Ponca City 16-5, 184.
Class 5A
1. Will Rogers (5) 20-2, 455. 2. Piedmont (18) 18-3, 450. 3. Ardmore (3) 19-3, 418. 4. Carl Albert 15-5, 389. 5. Tahlequah 14-7, 357. 6. East Central 14-5, 327. 7. Lawton Mac 14-7, 314. 8. El Reno 12-9, 290. 9. Coweta 12-9, 286. 10. Del City 11-9, 282. 11. Lawton Ike 11-8, 273. 12. McAlester 12-11, 267. 13. Edison 13-7, 206. 14. Pryor 11-10, 158. 15. Bishop Kelley 8-14, 134.
Class 4A
1. Anadarko (32) 21-1, 905. 2. Classen SAS (17) 19-3, 863. 3. Fort Gibson (1) 21-1, 793. 4. Weatherford 19-2, 777. 5. Victory Christian 18-4, 680. 6. Muldrow 18-3, 676. 7. Verdigris 19-3, 615. 8. Vinita 18-4, 572. 9. Tuttle 18-4, 548. 10. Newcastle 14-8, 456. 11. Grove 17-3, 434. 12. Bishop McGuinness 18-4, 428. 13. Sulphur 19-3, 422. 14. Oologah 16-7, 355. 15. Ada 18-4, 336.
Class 3A
1. Sequoyah Tahlequah (38) 21-1, 700. 2. Jones (1) 21-1, 659. 3. OKC Millwood 19-4, 595. 4. Adair 16-4, 579. 5. Alva 21-1, 551. 6. Roland 19-3, 549. 7. Christian Heritage 15-7, 452. 8. Comanche 19-4, 436. 9. Eufaula 20-2, 433. 10. Kellyville 16-5, 423.11. Prague 20-3, 350. 12. Valliant 22-0, 311. 13, Morris 15-5, 300. 14. Kingston 13-8, 236. 15. Lexington 18-4, 211.
Class 2A
1. Vanoss (52) 22-2, 1,187. 2. Silo (8) 23-2, 1,132. 3. Latta (2) 21-4, 1,053. 4. Howe (1) 20-3, 989. 5. Dale 15-8, 925. 6. Caddo 22-1, 851. 7. Harthsorne 18-4, 816. 8. Oklahoma Union 21-1, 749. 9. Amber-Pocasset 20-4, 728. 10. Stratford 20-2, 672. 11. Hollis 19-2, 584. 12. Central Sallilsaw 17-4, 489. 13. Fairland 16-5, 439. 14. Cashion 15-7, 386. 15. Rattan 18-6, 380.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 25-1, 1,269. 2. Canute (2) 22-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 19-6, 1,014. 4. Okarche 23-2, 1,002. 5. Vici 22-2, 994. 6. Strother (5) 23-0, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 20-6, 831. 8. Shattuck 14-7, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 22-2, 638. 10. Seiling 15-7, 634. 11. Crowder 22-4, 577. 12. Cyril 20-4, 551. 13. Ripley 21-5, 377. 14. Okay 22-4, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 18-8, 323.
Class B
1. Lomega (30) 24-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 19-7, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 20-2, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 18-7, 785. 5. LeFlore 19-6, 733. 6. Varnum (2), 22-4, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 19-7, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 22-4, 603. 9. Balko (2) 18-5, 538. 10. Battiest 21-5, 423. 11. Burlington 18-8, 382. 12. Paden 19-7, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 20-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 16-9, 330. 15. New Lima 21-6, 323.