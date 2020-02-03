Players to Watch
Mae Redmond, Union: Went 6-for-7 from 3-point range in wins over then-No. 1 Booker T. Washington and Owasso and was named Bill Knight Automotive Player of the Week. Was 4-for-5 from behind the arc and scored a game-high 14 as the Redskins gave B.T. Washington its first Frontier Conference loss, 70-53. Went 2-for-2 from long range and scored nine in Friday’s 56-36 win over Owasso.
Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian: Sophomore had a career-high 27 points, six steals and three assists in a 51-22 win over Cascia Hall. Went 3-for-4 from 3-point range and 9-for-11 overall. “I see her being the next Division I player out of Victory Christian School,” coach Ryan Wakley said. (Senior forward Ruth Udoumoh has signed with OSU.)
Hallie Reed, Vinita: Made her fourth 3-pointer with five seconds left, giving the Hornets their third win in four tries over Oologah, 54-52. The senior daughter of coach Scott Reed has made 21 treys in her past five games.
Liddie Shapleigh and Zoe Camp, Regent Prep: Scored 16 and 12, respectively, as the Rams scored the first Pinnacle Conference win over Metro Christian in program history, 35-28, in the High School Hoops Showcase at the BOK Center.
Teams to watch
Jenks (8-8): Leanne Morris drained a 3-pointer with half a second left Friday as the Trojans rallied past Muskogee 55-52. Makenna Burch had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Trinity Jackson had 12 points and 16 rebounds. On the final play, Haley Meely collapsed the defense with a drive and pitched to Burch, who passed to a wide-open Morris. Mike Acord called the closing shot the “biggest of (Morris’) varsity career, but she’s always been a gamer.”
Lincoln Christian (11-7): Ellie Brueggemann scored 15 Friday in a 43-23 win over Cascia Hall. The Bulldogs’ 11 wins represent a four-year program high. Brueggemann, a freshman, averages 14.9 points per game.
Games to watch
4A No. 7 Verdigris (16-3) at No. 8 Vinita (15-3), Tuesday: Verdigris can clinch a share of the Verdigris Valley North Division title and win it outright Friday at Oologah, but a Vinita win would leave both teams with one league loss.
6A No. 11 Sand Springs (12-4) at No. 7 Sapulpa (14-3), Tuesday: Only regular-season matchup between Highway 97 rivals as Sapulpa tries to keep pace with Union and Booker T. Washington atop the Frontier Conference.
5A No. 2 Will Rogers (16-2) at No. 13 Edison (11-5), Friday: First of two meetings likely to decide the Green Country Conference title. Ropers have won 10 straight.
Ms. Inside/Outside Update
Voting
Ms. Inside: 1, Journey Armstead, Sand Springs. 2, Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby. 3, Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers. 4, Charie Barnett, Morris. 5, Alice Stevenson, Perkins-Tryon.
Ms. Outside: 1, Makenna Burch, Jenks. 2, Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington. 3, Carrigan Hill, B.T. Washington. 4, Jade Upshaw, Kellyville. 5, Landry Williams, Metro Christian.
Notable performance
Linda Brice, Coweta: Speedy junior scored 26 points Tuesday, helping the Tigers give Grove its first Metro Lakes Conference loss, 63-54. Followed with 17 points in a 62-34 win over Skiatook on Friday.
Player to watch
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris: Junior forward averages 12.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals to lead the Cards, who have won nine in a row.
NEWS AND NOTES
Comeback trail
Coweta is starting to look more like a team that could reach the 5A state tournament for a third straight year, following the December turmoil that preceded their last-place finish in the Tournament of Champions.
The Tigers kept themselves in Metro Lakes Conference contention with a 63-54 win over league-leading Grove Tuesday, and are 7-2 since acting head coach Desiree (Booker) Hall took the helm in January.
“The girls have been very receptive to me and I feel like we are in a different place since that first game (a 69-30 loss to Tahlequah on Jan. 7),” Hall said.
Linda Brice scored 26 points, Madison Wheat added 14 and Lexie Mercer had 11 as the Tigers gave Grove its first conference loss. But the Tigers have two league losses and still will need help to grab a share of the title.
Former head coach Brad Crace and assistants Keith Brians and Wendi Crace resigned in December due to internal issues, athletic director Tim Johnson said.
Divided time
Hall also coaches the girls softball team and has worked as a varsity basketball assistant at Blanchard, Mounds and Preston.
She said she’s enjoying herself, even though the extra-duty assignment doesn’t come at the best time. Hall is preparing for Coweta’s first season of slowpitch softball and the basketball team is dividing her time.
Meanwhile, she’s made the Tigers better in at least one area. Coweta already had explosive defensive speed and Hall has made them more effective by varying their schemes to match each opponent’s personnel.
“Our players are versatile enough to be in anything we want to play,” Hall said. “I think it makes us hard to scout because we’re in a different defense against every team we play.”
Maidens pull a stunner
Perkins-Tryon has won every Tulsa 7 Conference girls title since joining the league in 2016, so it was a huge surprise Friday when Berryhill won 47-42 in overtime on the Demons’ floor.
Brooke Hutchings scored 16 points and Gracie Alexander hit a key 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in overtime and finished with 11.
Perkins coach Jerry Burnett said he wasn’t sure the last time the Demons lost at home, but the archives say it’s been at least five years.
Berryhill coach Jamie Hill said, “Any time you beat a conference rival that is well coached and good every year I think it gives your kids confidence moving forward.”
Incidentally
Jenks’ Makenna Burch scored her 1,000th career point exactly against East Central in the Jenks/Union Invitational on Jan. 25. … Martina Aeshliman and Rylee Anglen scored 11 each as Skiatook upset Tahlequah 42-31. “That was a real morale-builder for us,” coach Mason Williams said.
Girls RANKINGS
OSSAARankings.com coaches poll for Feb. 3. First-place votes in parentheses with records through Feb. 1.
Class 6A
1. Edmond Deer Creek (15) 16-2, 541. 2. Norman (8) 15-1, 529. 3. B.T. Washington (4) 16-2, 495. 4. Choctaw (2) 15-1, 474. 5. Moore 14-3, 470. 6. Union (1) 14-3, 436. 7. Sapulpa 14-3, 401. 8. Edmond North 13-5, 399. 9, Norman North 12-6, 328. 10. Bixby 11-6, 306. 11. Sand Springs 12-4, 289. 12. Midwest City 12-5, 261. 13. Putnam West 11-6, 225. 14. Edmond Memorial 9-8, 214. 15. Mustang 9-9, 179.
Class 5A
1. Piedmont (18) 14-3, 546. 2. Will Rogers (9) 16-2, 534. 3. Ardmore (3) 16-3, 513. 4. Carl Albert 12-4, 455. 5. East Central 11-6, 410. 6. Tahlequah 12-6, 396. 7. El Reno 10-7, 366. 8. Lawton Mac 12-7, 365. 9. Coweta 10-8, 329. 10. McAlester 10-8, 314. 11. Lawton Ike 9-7, 312. 12. Del City 8-8, 282. 13. Edison 11-5, 219. 14. Pryor 9-9, 183. 15. Shawnee 7-9, 176.
Class 4A
1. Anadarko (32) 17-1, 905. 2. Classen SAS (17) 19-2, 863. 3. Fort Gibson (1) 16-1, 793. 4. Weatherford 16-0, 777. 5. Victory Christian 14-3, 680. 6. Muldrow 14-3, 676. 7. Verdigris 16-3, 615. 8. Vinita 15-3, 572. 9. Tuttle 14-4, 548. 10. Newcastle 11-7, 456. 11. Grove 13-3, 434. 12. Bishop McGuinness 16-3, 428. 13. Sulphur 16-1, 422. 14. Oologah 12-6, 355. 15. Ada 16-4, 336.
Class 3A
1. Sequoyah Tahlequah 18-1, 700. 2. Jones (1) 17-1, 659. 3. OKC Millwood 17-4, 595. 4. Adair 13-4, 579. 5. Alva 18-1, 551. 6. Roland 15-3, 549. 7. Christian Heritage 13-6, 452. 8. Comanche 16-3, 436. 9. Eufaula 14-2, 433. 10. Kellyville 13-4, 423. 11. Prague 17-2, 350. 12. Valliant 19-0, 311. 13. Morris 12-3, 300. 14. Kingston 10-7, 236. 15. Lexington 14-3, 211.
Class 2A
1. Vanoss (52) 19-2, 1,187. 2. Silo (8) 20-1, 1,132. 3. Latta (2) 18-3, 1,053. 4. Howe (1) 18-3, 989. 5. Dale 12-8, 925. 6. Caddo 18-1, 851. 7. Hartshorne 14-4, 816. 8. Oklahoma Union (1) 16-1, 749. 9. Amber-Pocasset 18-3, 728. 10. Stratford 16-2, 672. 11. Hollis 16-2, 584. 12. Central Sallisaw 13-4, 489. 13, Fairland 15-4, 439. 14, Cashion 10-5, 386. 15. Rattan 17-4, 380.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 21-1, 1,269. 2. Canute (2) 18-3, 1,133. 3. Calumet 17-5, 1,014. 4. Okarche 21-2, 1,002. 5. Vici 19-2, 994. 6. Strother (5) 19-0, 973. 7. Kiowa (4) 17-5, 831. 8. Shattuck 13-4, 674. 9. Velma-Alma (1) 18-2, 638. 10. Seiling 11-5, 634. 11. Crowder 19-4, 577. 12, Cyril 17-4, 551. 13. Ripley 17-5, 377. 14. Okay 18-4, 371. 15. Cheyenne/Reydon 14-8, 323.
Class B
1. Lomega (30) 21-2, 906. 2. Duke (11) 16-6, 837. 3. Boise City (5) 16-2, 805. 4. Whitesboro (2) 16-5, 785. 5. LeFlore 15-6, 733. 6. Varnum (2), 21-4, 729. 7. Leedey (1) 16-6, 692. 8. McCurtain (1) 19-3, 603. 9. Balko (2) 16-4, 538. 10. Battiest 19-5, 423. 11. Burlington 14-5, 382. 12. Paden 17-5, 366. 13. Lookeba-Sickles 16-6, 358. 14. Big Pasture 15-8, 330. 15. New Lima 17-6, 323.