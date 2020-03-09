Class 2A Girls State
When: Thursday through Saturday
Where: First-round games are at Mustang High School. Semifinals are at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday at the State Fair Arena and the final is 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the State Fair Arena.
Last year’s champion
Howe defeated Dale 59-55 in the final behind 31 points from Jalei Oglesby, who finished her career as the third-leading career scorer in Oklahoma 5-on-5 girls basketball with 2,982 points. The No. 4 Lions are back this year, but have lost three-year starters Zoe Nation and Sydnie Womack to injuries.
Teams to beat
No. 1 Vanoss (26-2), gunning for its second state title, has beaten No. 3 Latta, defeated No. 5 Dale for the second time this season in the area final, 73-65 in OT, and hasn’t lost to a 2A school.
No. 2 Silo (27-2) split with No. 3 Latta and was the only team to beat No. 6 Caddo (25-2), going 2-1 against the Bruins. The Rebels won their only gold ball in 1999 and are in the tournament for the first time since ‘99.
Latta, a semifinalist last year, is making its 22nd appearance and has won three state titles. Dale, runner-up to Howe last year, is making its 33rd appearance and has won seven gold balls. Dale went 2-1 vs. Latta this season and the teams meet a third time at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Hartshorne beat Vanoss in last year’s first round, lost to Howe in the semifinals and is in the tournament for the third straight year.
Players to watch
Emrie Ellis, Vanoss: Had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a regional win over Oktaha.
Ashton Hackler and Holli Lindley, Hartshorne: Lindley, a 6-foot senior, averages 13.8 points and seven rebounds. Hackler, a junior, averages 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds.
Emily Robinson, Caddo: Freshman guard averages 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Elaine Witt, Dale: Junior guard averages 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.