Third team: Victory Christian (4A) junior Ruth Udoumoh (copy) (copy)

Victory Christian senior Ruth Udoumoh (22) has been named Pinnacle Conference girls basketball Most Valuable Player for the 2019-20 season.

 Photo by JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

Victory Christian’s Ruth Udoumoh has been named Pinnacle Conference girls basketball MVP for the 2019-20 season.

The 6-foot-1 senior, an Oklahoma State University signee, averaged 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds, helping the Conquerors go 12-0 in conference play, 21-4 overall and qualify for the 4A state tournament for the second straight year.

She is joined on the all-conference team by sophomore teammate Jessa Gilyard, who averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

All-Pinnacle Conference

Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian (MVP); Tyia Treleaven, Holland Hall; Kate Dreyer, Cascia Hall; Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian; Landry Williams, Metro Christian; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Maddie Curtis, Rejoice Christian; Johnna Orange, Holland Hall; Avery Blubaugh, Metro Christian; Lydia Shapleigh, Regent Prep; Carrington Jones-Jackson, Holland Hall.

Honorable Mention

Zoe Camp, Regent Prep; Rachel Carlis, Victory Christian; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Katie Gleason, Lincoln Christian; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Landrey Hill, Cascia Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Lexi Murphy, Lincoln Christian; Elizabeth Price, Rejoice Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Tara Shaw, Rejoice Christian; Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian; Nicole Younger, Victory Christian.

Mike Brown

918-581-8390

mike.brown@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @mikebrownTW

Tags