Victory Christian’s Ruth Udoumoh has been named Pinnacle Conference girls basketball MVP for the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot-1 senior, an Oklahoma State University signee, averaged 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds, helping the Conquerors go 12-0 in conference play, 21-4 overall and qualify for the 4A state tournament for the second straight year.
She is joined on the all-conference team by sophomore teammate Jessa Gilyard, who averaged 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.
All-Pinnacle Conference
Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian (MVP); Tyia Treleaven, Holland Hall; Kate Dreyer, Cascia Hall; Jessa Gilyard, Victory Christian; Landry Williams, Metro Christian; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Maddie Curtis, Rejoice Christian; Johnna Orange, Holland Hall; Avery Blubaugh, Metro Christian; Lydia Shapleigh, Regent Prep; Carrington Jones-Jackson, Holland Hall.
Honorable Mention
Zoe Camp, Regent Prep; Rachel Carlis, Victory Christian; Micah Clayton, Lincoln Christian; Katie Gleason, Lincoln Christian; Elise Hill, Holland Hall; Landrey Hill, Cascia Hall; Cayden Mershon, Metro Christian; Lexi Murphy, Lincoln Christian; Elizabeth Price, Rejoice Christian; Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Christian; Tara Shaw, Rejoice Christian; Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian; Nicole Younger, Victory Christian.