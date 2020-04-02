Booker T. Washington girls basketball standout Wyvette Mayberry said she is planning to play at UT-Arlington.
Mayberry announced her commitment Wednesday on her Twitter account.
“So excited and blessed to announce I’ve committed to the University of Texas at Arlington,” she wrote.
Mayberry averaged 15.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals as a senior, leading a team that was ranked No. 1 in 6A girls basketball for part of the season, went 22-4 and reached the area finals.
She was named MVP of the Tournament of Champions after scoring 28 points against Moore in the championship game. She was also named MVP and defensive player of the year in the Frontier Valley Conference.
“UTA is getting a phenomenal player,” B.T. Washington coach Rabu Leyva said. “She is one of those players who plays both ends of the floor at a high level. She is truly one of a kind.”
Mayberry had an offer from UTA when she committed to Oral Roberts University last summer. In March, she decided to reopen her recruitment.
She is the fourth daughter of former Will Rogers standout and NBA guard Lee Mayberry to shine at the high school level.
She was part of state championship and state runner-up teams in Arkansas as a freshman and sophomore and led the Hornets in scoring the past the past two years.