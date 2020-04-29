Booker T. Washington guard Wyvette Mayberry was among Tulsa-area senior girls receiving All-State basketball recognition Wednesday from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Mayberry, a UT-Arlington signee, averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, helping lead the Hornets to a 22-5 record and 6A No. 1 rankings in January.
Other Large East selections from the immediate Tulsa area were Jayla Burgess, Union; Hailey Grant, Claremore; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Ray Osborn, Sapulpa; Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian; and Madison Wheat, Coweta.
Small East selections included Sequoyah Tahlequah's four-year standout, Lexy Keys; and Adair's Autumn Hines and Grace Johnson.
The all-senior East and West squads are scheduled to play in the All-State basketball games, July 29 at the ORU Mabee Center.
However, conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic make it questionable whether the games and accompanying OCA summer convention will be held this year.
Large East coaches will be Jarrod Owen of McAlester and Bobby Belveal of Glenpool. Small East coaches are Jon Hurt of Vanoss and Will Reymour of Okemah.
All-State Girls Basketball
LARGE EAST
Jayla Burgess, Union; Taylen Collins, Muldrow; Baylee Fincher, Ponca City; Hailey Grant, Claremore; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington; Ray Osborn, Sapulpa; Lizzie Shephard, Vinita; Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian; Madison Wheat, Coweta.
Coaches: Jarrod Owen. McAlester (head); Bobby Belveal, Glenpool
SMALL EAST
Cierra Axton, Battiest; Chloe Brinlee, Latta; Tafv Harjo, Strother; Autumn Hines, Adair; Grace Johnson, Adair; Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Holli Lindley, Hartshorne; Makenna Murdock, McCurtain; Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta; Sydnie Womack, Howe.
Coaches: Jon Hurt, Vanoss (head); Will Seymour, Okemah
LARGE WEST
Korie Allensworth, Suhlphur; Tyeshia Anderson, Piedmont; Ashanti Day, Moore; Jessika Evans, Norman North; Graycen Holden, Edmond North; Katie King, Harrah; Katelyn Levings, Edmond Memorial; Brayanna Polk, Del City; Skylar Vann, Deer Creek; Averi Zinn, Anadarko.
Coaches: Eric Carr, Piedmont (head); Stacie Terbush, Altus
SMALL WEST
Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Jordan Bloomfield, Fletcher; Calebi Cusher, Duke; Rylee Langerman, Christian Heritage Academy; Payton Jones, Alva; Rachel McDowell, Okarche; Haley Schreck, Canute; Raychel Stanfield, Luther; Kirstyn Strain, Canute; Caley Young, Jones.
Coaches: Dusty Horn, Alva (head); Kyle Willliams, Fletcher