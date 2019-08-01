The Union athletic department has elevated six-year girls soccer assistant Jami Rozell to the role as the program's next head coach.
Rozell replaces former head coach Brian Elliott, who retired from teaching and coaching last month. Elliott guided the Redskins to three state titles, two runner-up finishes and a 146-31-2 record over 11 seasons.
During her years as a Redskins assistant, Rozell was part of three consecutive 6A state championships (2015-17). one playoff semifinal finish and one quarterfinal finish.
She also was part of Broken Arrow’s girls soccer program in 2011-12, has extensive coaching experience at the club level and has worked on the Olympic development coaching staffs in North Dakota (2009-10) and Oklahoma (2012-13).
“Jami has been an integral part of our girls’ soccer program’s success over the last six years,” Union athletic director Emily Barkley said. “In addition to her wealth of soccer knowledge, Jami has gained the respect and trust of the Union soccer community through her hard work and dedication to the players, staff, and booster club. We feel Jami is the perfect fit to continue the tradition of excellence and high standards that are synonymous with Union girls soccer.”
Rozell played college soccer at North Dakota State (2004-07) and was a two-time team captain. She received a masters of science degree in health and kinesiology from Northeastern State University in 2014 and currently teaches physical education for Union eighth- and ninth-graders.
