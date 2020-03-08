East Central back at state
It used to be a foregone conclusion that East Central would reach the 5A state tournament, but not this season.
With injuries, athletes defecting to go to other programs and other issues, coach Gary Pitts has rarely “had enough people where we could (practice) against each other 5-on-5,” he said Sunday at the Mabee Center.
But his best returnees from last season have stayed the course and the Cards are about to make their 10th appearance in 11 years.
They rebounded from a six-point loss to Coweta in the regional tournament with wins over Bishop Kelley and Carl Albert in the area tournament.
“This year’s really been tough with the injuries and the personal things the girls have been through, so I think this is probably the most rewarding time to make it,” Pitts said.
Now, the Cards face defending champion and No. 2-ranked Piedmont at 7 p.m. Thursday at Owasso High School. Pitts is optimistic because the Cards took the same team to the wire in last year’s quarterfinals.
East Central trailed by a single point before Piedmont’s Delanie Crawford, now a 5-foot-11 junior averaging 18 points and 7.1 rebounds, drained a 3-pointer with 2:13 left, spurring her team to a 51-46 win.
“If we can get past them and gain some confidence, I think we have a chance to win (the tournament),” Pitts said.
The Cards are led by seniors T.T. Mitchell (14.5 points per game, 4 assists), Shay Stone (12 points, six rebounds) and Tiffany Robinson (10 points, five rebounds).
Murderers row
Defending champion Norman may be the team to beat for the 6A championship, but the No. 1 Tigers’ Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference will have three other strong contenders in Tulsa this week.
No. 2 Edmond Deer Creek gave Norman its only loss and led the conference until the final week of the regular season when it fell to No. 5 Moore (runner-up in the Tournament of Champions) and No. 9 Norman North.
That gave the title to Norman and caused the Antlers to fall to third place, with Moore second on tiebreakers. No. 8 Edmond North, a fourth COAC entry in the state tournament, was fourth in the conference.
“Our conference was brutal,” Edmond North coach Pete Papahronis said. “Night in and night out, you had to come ready to play. That’s a good thing because it prepared us for the playoffs. We’ve played the best all year.”
Sapulpa and Union represent the Frontier Conference and Choctaw is the lone member of the other Oklahoma City-area conference, the Oklahoma Big 10.
Ponca City was independent this season but enters the Big 10 next year.
Speedy sparkplug
It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Will Rogers freshman Raegan McQuarters is lightning quick. Her father is former B.T. Washington, OSU and NFL football standout R.W. McQuarters.
She came off the bench Saturday to spark the No. 1 Ropers, who survived Claremore 31-28 to reach the state tournament for the second straight year.
“I feel like she changed the game with the pressure she applied on their guards and I’m proud of her,” Ropers coach Carlin Adkism said.
Seconds before halftime, McQuarters stripped the ball from a Claremore player, took one dribble and fired in a 35-foot shot, giving the Ropers momentum and a one-point lead at intermission.
She created more havoc in the fourth quarter and ended with seven points, four steals and three deflections.