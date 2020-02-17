The Allan Trimble book “Golden Years” will be released for sale at a book launch event scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Robert L. Sharp Fitness Center at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, according to a Monday announcement by Yorkshire Publishing.
The event will start at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the facility.
Trimble, a former Jenks football coach who guided the Trojans to more OSSAA state championships (13) than anyone in the state’s gridiron history, died last year. He was 56.
The press is invited to hear from Trimble’s wife, Courtney, and Don King and Eric Fox, who were involved in the creation process of the work from start to finish, will appear at the book launch. King is the radio play-by-play voice for Jenks football. Fox, associate principal at Jenks High School, is a former assistant coach.
The book covers over two decades of Jenks football history complete with photos, stats and inspirational messages.
Following the official launch, there will be two public selling dates in the lobby of the Robert L. Sharp Fitness Center, 303 E. C St, Jenks. Books can be purchased Friday, Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. “Golden Years” also will be available at
www.allantrimblelegacy.com and online through Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. Gallery: Allan Trimble memorial service and a look back at his Jenks football career
Allan Trimble Memorial
An attendee holds a program during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Jude Emerson sits next to a photo of former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble during his memorial service at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Metropolitan Church of Christ Minister Fate Hagood during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn hugs Tori Trimble during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn hugs Tori Trimble during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn hugs Tori Trimble during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Metropolitan Church of Christ Minister Fate Hagood during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Tori Trimble speaks while The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn listens during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn hugs Jude Emerson before Emerson's prayer before speaking during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Metropolitan Church of Christ Minister Fate Hagood during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Lincoln Christian athletic director Darren Melton speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn hugs Tori Trimble during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Attendees hold hands during a prayer during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Jude Emerson sits by a photo of Former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble before speaking during a Trimble's memorial service at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Tori Trimble speaks while The Park Church of Christ Minister Mitch Wilburn listens during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Jude Emerson sits by a photo of Former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble before speaking during a Trimble's memorial service at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Brian Lore speaks during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Jude Emerson sits by a photo of Former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble before speaking during a Trimble’s memorial service at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
Jude Emerson sits next to a photo of former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble during his memorial service at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble Memorial
A choir group sings during a memorial service for former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
In 2017, Jenks High School football coach Allan Trimble was the recipient of the BlueCross BlueShield Lifetime Achievement Award during the inaugural All-World Awards banquet. In 22 seasons, he's won 13 state championships. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Former Kansas basketball coach Ted Owens greets former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble during a luncheon at Asbury United Methodist on Jan. 18, 2019. BARRY LEWIS/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble (left) talks with Jefferson (Texas) High School coach Antwain Jimmerson during a March 30 reunion of Trimble’s former assistant coaches. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble talks to former Jenks assistant coach and current Jefferson High School head coach Antwain Jimmerson during a reunion party at Holland Hall High School on Saturday, March 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Former Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble laughs with former Jenks assistant coaches Steve Patterson and David Alexander, who is the current head coach of Broken Arrow, during a reunion party at Holland Hall High School on Saturday, March 30, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
On March 30, 2019, former Jenks coach Allan Trimble was reunited with 31 of his former assistants. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble poses for a photo at Jenks High School a few months before he began coaching his last season in 2017. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble yells to his team during the Class 6AI semifinal game between Jenks and Union at Owasso Stadium in 2016. Tulsa World File photo
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble celebrates with his players during the final seconds of their 2014 Class 6AI state championship victory over Union. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble prays with his team after losing in the Class 6AI semifinal game to Union at Owasso Stadium in 2016. Tulsa World File photo
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble reads out the names during the Jenks High School graduation at the ORU Mabee Center in 2017. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks' Allan Trimble shakes hands with Union's Bill Blankenship after the 6A state championship game at Skelly Stadium in 1999. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks football coach Allan Trimble (left) and Union football coach Bill Blankenship pose above Skelly Stadium in 2004. Tulsa World File
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble guides his Trojans through a practice in 2013. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble address his Jenks playes in 2014. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble and Union head coach Kirk Fridrich shake hands after the Trojans won the 2014 state championship. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks player Steven Parker is congratulated by head coach Allan Trimble after the Trojans defeated Union 38-22 to win the 2013 6A state championship. Parker just completed a four-year career at the University of Oklahoma. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Head coach Allan Trimble works with player Zach Neal during the first practice for the 2015 season. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble talks to Reese Leitao on sideline during a game against Edmond Memorial in 2014. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Mayor Kelly Dunkerley delivers a proclamation for Allan Trimble Day while fans hold up signs during halftime activities of the game against Southmoore at Hunter-Dwelley Stadium in Jenks in 2016. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
In 2003, Jenks coach Allan Trimble poses in his office with his state championship trophies. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble looks on during a game against Southmoore in 2016. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble drives in a 1955 Thunderbird for a high school preview section cover for the Tulsa World. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble poses for a photo for the 1999 Tulsa World high school preview section. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble tips his hat to the fans after receiving a proclamation for Allan Trimble Day from Jenks Mayor Kelly Dunkerley during halftime of the game against Southmoore at Dwelley Stadium in 2016. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks' Allan Trimble reacts to a penalty during the 6AI state title game. The Trojans defeated Broken Arrow 35-14 to win their fourth straight state title. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble (left) is joined by Berryhill's Gary Harper (center) and Seminole's Mike Snyder for a photo in 1996. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks' head coach Allan Trimble reacts while getting a bucket of water dumped on him during the final seconds of the 6AI state championship against Broken Arrow in 2015. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Union head coach Kirk Fridrich and Jenks head coach Allan Trimble shake after Union defeated Jenks 24-13 in the annual MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl at TU's Chapman Stadium on Sept. 12, 2014. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble shakes hands with Owasso head coach Bill Patterson after the Trojans defeated the Rams in a 2014 6A state semifinal. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble (right) hands off the Backyard Bowl trophy to his players after defeating Union 20-16 on a last-minute pass play in their annual game at Skelly Stadium on Sept. 13, 2013. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks' Alaska Jones helps soak Allan Trimble after the Trojans won the 6A state title in 1996. It was Trimble's first state title with the Trojans. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks' head coach Allan Trimble has a word with Robbie Peters after a Union score in the MidFirst Backyard Bowl in 2015. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks High School football head coach Allan Trimble guides his team through a 2014 practice. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble watches his team play Broken Arrow on Sept. 30, 2016. JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks High School football coach Allan Trimble (left) is embraced by minister Mitch Wilburn before talking to a large crowd of friends, family and supporters on July 10, 2016. Trimble had recently announced that he has ALS. Tulsa World File photo
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble looks on during game against Union in the MidFirst Backyard Bowl at H.A. Chapman Stadium in 2015. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks High School football coach Allan Trimble (left) gets a hug from supporter Paula Foster at a press conference on June 7, 2016. Trimble had previously said he planned to leave the school, where he won 13 state football championships. A few days later, however, Trimble announced that he would remain the Jenks coach. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble during the first day of football practice on Aug. 8, 2016. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks' Alan Trimble coaches against Broken Arrow during the 6AI championship game at the University of Tulsa on Dec. 4, 2015. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks players Kaleb Martin and Hunter Goins drown head coach Allan Trimble in the final seconds of their game against Union to win the 2013 6A state championship. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble addresses his team during an early morning practice in 2006. In the background is Robert L. Sharp Athletic Complex, which was new at the time. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Union head coach Kirk Fridrich talks with Jenks head coach Allan Trimble after the Jenks-Union 6A state title game, won by Union. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble waves to the crowd after being recognized on Oct. 29, 1999 as USA Weekend Magazine's Most Caring Coach. On the left is USA Weekend regional director Alan Wolfgang and on the right is then Tulsa World Managing Editor and current Executive Editor Susan Ellerbach. Trimble was one of five coaches nationwide that received the award. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble guides the Trojans through a practice on Oct. 13, 1999. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble congratulates wide receiver Tramaine Thompson after Thompson caught a touchdown pass against Enid in the second quarter during the 6A state title game on Dec. 8, 2006. The Trojans won the state title that year. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble acknowledges his players attending the press conference for the Backyard Bowl in 2012. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble talks with his players after practice in 2012. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble works out on April 21, 1999, at the Hillcrest Fitness Center as he prepares to get in shape for the Tulsa Run. That year, Trimble and then Tulsa World Managing Editor and current Executive Editor Susan Ellerbach were the Tulsa World celebrity runners. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble looks on during a game against Broken Arrow on Sept. 15, 2006. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Union coach Kirk Fridrich (left) congratulates Jenks head coach Allan Trimble after Jenks defeated Union 20-16 in the Backyard Bowl at Skelly Stadium in 2013. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Ben Bowling, Brad Sharpe, Jason Beckstrom, and Matt McCoy stand behind coach Allan Trimble during an Aug. 14, 1998 practice. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble addresses the media as two of his defensive ends, Tanner Shuck (center) and Jake Laptad stand by during a press conference for the Jenks-Unin game at TU's Reynolds Center in 2006. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble and the Jenks Trojans conclude an early morning practice in 2006. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble talks to players after the Trojans first practice on Aug. 9, 2011. Tulsa World File photo
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble hands the Backyard Bowl championship trophy to his players following the Trojans' victory over Union on Sept. 11, 2009. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble poses for a photo on Aug. 19, 2002. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Head coach Allan Trimble (top center) watches the action from the stands on Oct. 15, 2009. Trimble was serving a suspension for violation of OSSAA rules. Trimble was reinstated in June of 2010. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble poses on the field in Jenks in 2004. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks' Alex Ross and head coach Allan Trimble walk onto the field arm in arm after their defeat against Union in the 6A state championship game in Stillwater. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Edison's coach DJ Howell (left) and Jenks coach Allan Trimble converse before the game in 2013. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble watches as Eric Marshall is tended to during the game against Midwest City in 2007. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks head coach Allan Trimble talks with a referee about a penalty during their 6A state championship game against Union in 2013. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble talks with his team after losing the 6A state title game against Union in 2008. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks players hoist the Class 6A state championship trophy following their 28-7 victory over Enid at Skelly Stadium in 2006. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble talks about the upcoming Backyard Bowl between Union and Jenks on Sept 9, 2008. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Union coach Bill Blankenship (left) and Jenks coach Allan Trimble meet at midfield following Union's 33-12 victory at Skelly Stadium on Sept. 13, 2002. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble poses for a photo on July 15 1996. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks football coach Allan Trimble coaches his player against Bixby in 2007. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble hugs Trent Taber after the Trojans won the 6A state title in 2012. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble argues with an official after Union didn't receive a pass interference call during the state semifinals in 2003. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble (right) hugs Brandon Lohr after beating Union for the 2000 state title. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble hands the Backyard Bowl championship trophy to his players following the Trojans' victory over Union at TU's Chapman Stadium on Sept. 11, 2009. Tulsa World file
Allan Trimble
In his last game as head coach at Jenks, Allan Trimble walks off the field after a loss to Owasso in the 6AI semifinals on Nov. 18, 2017. Owasso went on to win the state title under Bill Blankenship. Jenks finished 7-5. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Allan Trimble
Jenks coach Allan Trimble is hugged by his daughter Tori Trimble following the Trojans' loss to Owasso in the 6AI semifinals. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
ALLAN TRIMBLE
OU coaching legend Barry Switzer and Jenks football coach Allan Trimble during an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame luncheon in Oklahoma City. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
Former Jenks football coach Allan Trimble now is 30 months removed from his ALS diagnosis. BILL HAISTEN/Tulsa World
Allan Trimble
OU coaching legend Barry Switzer, center, has his picture taken with newest hall of fame members Allan Trimble, left, and former OU football player Ken Mendenhall. The Class 0f 2018 inductees into the Oklahoma Sports Hal of Fame were introduced at the group's Leadership Luncheon on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Honorees include Joe Castiglione, Larry Coker, Bill Pickett, Allan Trimble, Ken Mendenhall, Mat Hoffman and Robin Ventura. Castiglione, Trimble, Hoffman and Mendenhall attended the luncheon. JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble chokes up while announcing his retirement during a news conference at the school April 12, 2018.
MIKE SIMONS
Allan Trimble
Allan Trimble announces his retirement during a news conference at the school April 12, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
From 2017: Coach Allan Trimble: A lifetime of Achievements
