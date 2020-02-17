Allan Trimble

The Allan Trimble book "Golden Years" is ready for release. Tulsa World file

 Tulsa World File photo

The Allan Trimble book “Golden Years” will be released for sale at a book launch event scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Robert L. Sharp Fitness Center at Allan Trimble Stadium in Jenks, according to a Monday announcement by Yorkshire Publishing.

The event will start at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the facility.

Trimble, a former Jenks football coach who guided the Trojans to more OSSAA state championships (13) than anyone in the state’s gridiron history, died last year. He was 56.

The press is invited to hear from Trimble’s wife, Courtney, and Don King and Eric Fox, who were involved in the creation process of the work from start to finish, will appear at the book launch. King is the radio play-by-play voice for Jenks football. Fox, associate principal at Jenks High School, is a former assistant coach.

The book covers over two decades of Jenks football history complete with photos, stats and inspirational messages.

Following the official launch, there will be two public selling dates in the lobby of the Robert L. Sharp Fitness Center, 303 E. C St, Jenks. Books can be purchased Friday, Feb. 21 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. “Golden Years” also will be available at www.allantrimblelegacy.com and online through Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

