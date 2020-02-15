It was an inspirational night at Nathan E. Harris Field House Feb. 7, and not just because Felix Jones, Kevin Lockett, Ryan Humphrey and Mike Mims were among those being introduced into Booker T. Washington’s Ring of Honor.
Bill Spiller, Class of ’32, was recognized as well. He played basketball for the Hornets, graduated from Texas’ Wiley College, then moved to California. There, he picked up golf and discovered he had both a love and knack for it.
Then he spent the back half of his life literally fighting to integrate the PGA Tour.
It is a remarkable story beautifully told over the years by those willing and able to appreciate it.
“Contrary to popular belief, Tiger Woods’ appearance in this week’s Nissan Open is not due to a shoe company, but to Spiller,” Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote in 1997.
“As Spiller often said to those who thought otherwise, he wasn’t only looking out for himself,” Golf Digest’s Al Barkow wrote in 2008. “He had a larger vision and had it more than a half century ahead of the crowd.”
“Bill Spiller is one of the most significant sports figures ever to call Tulsa home,” Tulsa World colleague Jimmie Tramel wrote in 2007. “But mention Spiller’s name to anyone in the city limits and you probably get this response: Who is Bill Spiller?
“He’s a forgotten hero.”
He isn’t forgotten by his high school alma mater. He isn’t forgotten by his family.
You know this because Captola Spiller Dunn, Spiller’s cousin and a 1949 Booker T. Washington graduate, represented Spiller posthumously at the Ring of Honor ceremony Feb. 7.
Dunn didn’t know Spiller well, but she did meet him after she and her husband moved to Los Angeles in the early 50s.
She knows Spiller’s impact and legacy very well.
“It’s absolutely impossible for me to express the pride that I have in Bill. The stick-to-it-ness he had... It’s more than I can express,” Dunn said. “He had so many obstacles he overcame. You have to be a strong person and a determined person in order to do that.”
She has read the stories about her cousin, and heard many others.
Spiller protested one segregated tournament by picketing alone. At another PGA event in San Diego, he stood in front of competitors on the first tee until his friend, the famed boxer Joe Louis, talked him into budging.
Spiller sought help from the courts and the press, but mostly he carried the fight himself. He did so from the late 40s into the 60s, going chin to chin with PGA executives in one episode, barging into a whites-only locker room in the next.
Victories were as slow-moving as professional golf’s begrudging racial inclusion. When Charlie Sifford became the first African-American to receive his PGA Tour card in 1961, Spiller had seen his best golfing days pass (he once tied Ben Hogan playing a round in Los Angeles in ’48). He was caddying and hustling more than playing competitively.
By all accounts, Spiller died in 1988 tormented by the fact that he reaped so little from an effort so courageous.
Dunn knows about her cousin’s bitterness as well. She also realizes that years of fight, the likes of which Spiller put up, can take a toll.
When the fight is waged against intolerance, we owe it to the fighter to recall the battle more than the scars.
“Bill was aggressive, I would say,” Dunn said. “He would have had to have been in that day and time, or else he would have just quit. I applaud him for continuing to be as aggressive as I was.”
Dunn has her own story, having devoted 30 years to helping envision, plan and see through the Ellis Walker Woods Memorial in honor of Booker T. Washington’s first principal. The memorial was dedicated last summer at the site of the original BTW, where Woods once sheltered African-American children from the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Of Woods, Dunn said: “He answered a calling when he came to Tulsa. He was shelter in the darkest of times and he provided hope to his students because he genuinely believed in their goodness, their strength and their abilities.”
Dunn answered her own calling after first considering the memorial with her husband and other Booker T. Washington alumni while still in Los Angeles. She returned to Tulsa 30 years ago, co-chaired a memorial committee and spoke at the dedication last Aug. 16.
Now Tulsans who should know about Woods’ remarkable history can learn when they visit the memorial at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and John Hope Franklin Boulevard.
There is a bust of Woods at the site. Nearby are obelisks inscribed with the feats of Booker T. alumni, Spiller among them.
Now Tulsans can learn about Bill Spiller’s remarkable history as well. They can visit the memorial out of respect to him, Dunn, Woods and their extraordinary school.
Or they can go watch the Hornets play basketball, gaze into the rafters during a timeout and pause not just at Wayman Tisdale’s banner or Kenny Monday’s, Lockett’s or Humphrey’s, but take a moment to appreciate the golfer from the Class of ’32.