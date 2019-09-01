After making an impact on defense in 2018, Cleveland junior Asher Brewer spent the offseason looking forward to and preparing for being the primary running back in the Tigers’ offense this season.
“Last year we had a senior running back, now I guess it’s my turn,” Brewer said.
Brewer was a big factor and scored on both sides of the ball in the Tigers’ season opener Thursday. On offense, he had 27 rushes for 183 yards and three touchdowns. As a linebacker, he had eight tackles and scored on a pivotal 60-yard fumble return to help the Class 4A Tigers defeat 5A Glenpool 34-12.
“Asher ran hard,” Cleveland coach Ricky Ward said. “He’s put in a lot of work all summer. He’s a big strong kid, works hard every day. We will ride with Asher Brewer.”
The Tigers, on a steamy night at Billy Vessels Memorial Stadium, wore down the visiting Warriors in the second half and Brewer took advantage.
“It was a lot of fun,” Brewer said. “I’m pleased, the offensive line opened up holes, every single play there was a huge gap. It was a great night.”
Tigers quarterback Ben Ward rushed for 83 yards and a TD.
The Tigers, who beat Glenpool 48-34 in last year’s opener, are coming off a 5-5 season when they averaged 32.8 points, but allowed 32.3. Cleveland’s defense totally shut down Glenpool in the second half Thursday and came up with the game’s biggest play.
With Cleveland leading 14-12, Glenpool recovered an onside kick to start the second half. The Warriors had a chance to take the lead, but instead noseguard Kaden Hanna came up with a quarterback sack that led to Brewer’s TD fumble return.
“It was time to shut it down and do our jobs,” Hanna said. “I just picked that center up and slammed him. I stepped over him and then I thought I got a sack, and I didn’t even know I hit the ball out of his hands. I went for the ball but I thought I had missed it. When I looked up after throwing down the quarterback, I see Brewer 20 yards down the field.
“It was rough in the first half but after halftime we were the team in better shape. I do feel like our defense made a good statement, we shut down the run pretty good and toward the end they couldn’t pass on us at all.”
Hanna had 58 tackles and seven sacks last season. He opened this season with seven tackles, including three for losses.
“Kaden played a great game and was a big force in the middle of our defense,” Ricky Ward said. “He is a massive workload in the middle, at 6-2 and 300 pounds, he can move. He demands a double-team every time and if not, he’s going to make a play.”
Brewer also believes the Tigers’ defense will be better this year despite graduating many of its starters.
“We’re more physical,” Brewer said. “We’re going to keep running to the ball and our defense is smarter. We might not be the most athletic team in the state but we’re pretty smart.”
Although the Tigers aren’t in the Tulsa World’s first in-season 4A rankings, they will be eventually if they consistently turn in more performances similar to Thursday’s against Glenpool.
Looking ahead
An interesting matchup this week has 3A No. 10 Verdigris visiting 2A No. 1 Sperry on Friday.
Verdigris’ top player is lineman Austin Woods, who committed to Arkansas State in June after visiting several colleges and camps over a 14-day span.
“It was a long two weeks,” Woods said at the Tulsa World Fall Sports Photo Day. “Arkansas State was my first visit. After the two weeks, I knew Arkansas State was the place where I needed to be. The coaching staff was amazing. And a thing that stood out was the facilities. Coaches leave but facilities stay, and they win, too.”
Woods is excited about Verdigris’ upcoming season. The Cardinals were 5-6 and reached the playoffs last year, but only have one winning season since their last playoff win in 2012.
“We’re senior-led and have a lot of talent,” Woods said. “We need to come together more, in the past few years we haven’t really meshed as a team. We’ve had our good spurts but we haven’t really played to our full potential. We’ve been conditioning really hard, and I think we have what it takes to make a run at it.”
Week 0 notables
Adair, which is ranked No. 7 in 2A, opened its season with a 32-14 win over Dewey on Friday. Sophomore quarterback Nate Ratcliff completed 20-of-31 passes for 267 yards and two TDs for Adair. Barrett Bradbury had 10 catches for 112 yards and a TD, and an interception on defense...
Senior quarterback Gavin Payton accounted for 224 yards and three TDs in a 38-7 win over Claremore Sequoyah.