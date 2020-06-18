ONEOK Field will be the site of high school all-star baseball games on July 3-4.
The Tulsa Drillers and the Tulsa Area Baseball Coaches Association have organized the High School Senior Baseball Series, presented by Tulsa Tech.
Both games start at 7 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks each night.
"I would like to thank the Tulsa Drillers for reaching out to our association and hosting our annual All-Star Game,” Metro Christian coach and TABCA president Pat Foster said in a media release. “This gives many seniors in the Tulsa area who lost their season a chance to play another game."
The Friday, July 3 game will be an East against West format. The East squad will include seniors from Jenks, Claremore, Glenpool, Edison, Pryor and Metro Christian. The West's players will be from Bixby, Cascia Hall, Holland Hall, Sapulpa and Kiefer.
On Saturday, July 4, will be a North against South game. The North roster will have players from Owasso, Bishop Kelley Verdigris, Sand Springs, Victory Christian, Liberty and Coweta. The South roster will include players from Broken Arrow, Union and Regent Prep.
“The Drillers are glad to make ONEOK Field available for these great matchups and to give senior baseball players a final chance to play high school baseball in front of their family and friends,” Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. “We hope to make it a pair of special evenings for everyone involved, capped by giant holiday fireworks displays both nights.”
Tickets for both games as well as all Drillers games in the Texas Collegiate League this summer are on sale online at tulsadrillers.com and through the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Due to COVID-19 safe-distancing guidelines, seating will be at less than 50% capacity.