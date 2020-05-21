Owasso pitchers Nate Wohlgemuth and Nate Ackenhausen were named to the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State Large East team announced Thursday.
Wohlgemuth, an Arkansas signee, was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA for the 9-0 Rams before the 2020 season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had 21 strikeouts in 8⅔ innings.
Ackenhausen, an Eastern signee, was 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He had 24 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Both also were offensive standouts. Wohlgemuth batted .435 and Ackenhausen .375. Each scored a team-high 12 runs. Ackenhausen was second on the team with 13 RBIs and Wohlgemuth had a team-high 10 hits.
The other pitching slot went to Tahlequah’s Seth Stacey, who was 6-3 with a 0.91 ERA last year.
Bishop Kelley was the only other school with two selections for the Large East — first baseman Cooper McMurray and utilityman Doyle Gehring. McMurray is a Kansas signee and Gehring is an Air Force signee.
Large East coaches Jim Sherl of Claremore and Steve Irvine of Sapulpa each had their catcher selected — Claremore’s Trevor Janzen and Sapulpa’s Gage Williams.
Berryhill, Metro Christian and Verdigris had two representatives each on the Middle East team. Berryhill’s Brian Hailey was selected as a coach along with Vian’s John Brockman. All World football defensive player of the year finalist Price Allman of Metro was selected as a Middle East infielder.
Oklahoma signee Cade Horton of Norman, announced earlier Thursday as Gatorade’s state player of the year, was selected as the Large West’s utilityman. Horton had career totals of a .420 batting average, 140 hits, 128 runs, 87 RBIs and 34 doubles. This year he was 1-0 as a pitcher and had a .375 batting average in five games.
The OBCA has discussed playing its All-State Games in July if conditions allow.
”Just waiting to make the right decision for everyone,” Tuttle coach Breck Draper said. “We want to try and do something if possible.”
OBCA All-State rosters
LARGE EAST
Catchers: Gage Williams, Sapulpa; Trevor Janzen, Claremore. First baseman: Cooper McMurray, Bishop Kelley. Infielders: Braedyn Sommer, Stillwater; Isaac Webb, Collinsville; McAlester’s Cade Lott. Outfielders: Jaxson Crull, Bixby; Isaiah Keller, Broken Arrow; Chet Austin, Durant. DH: Trent DeSmet, Union; Utility: Doyle Gehring, Bishop Kelley. Pitchers: Nate Ackenhausen and Nate Wohlgemuth, Owasso; Seth Stacey, Tahlequah.
Coaches: Jim Sherl, Claremore; Steve Irvine, Sapulpa.
MIDDLE EAST
Catchers: Laken Corley, Spiro; Gunner Rader, Adair. First baseman: Jaxson Baker, Broken Bow. Infielders: Caden Green, Berryhill; Price Allman, Metro Christian; Nolan Burrage, Atoka. Outfielders: Sloan Roller, Verdigris; Jaxon Henderson, Cascia Hall; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland. DH: Brett McElhaney, Vian. Utility: Cole Aldridge, Perkins-Tryon. Pitchers: Colby Mitchell, Berryhill; Cade Waits, Metro Christian; Austen Neal, Verdigris.
Coaches: Brian Hailey, Berryhill; John Brockman, Vian.
SMALL EAST
Catchers: Jono Johnson, Dale; Chuck O’Dell, Rattan. First baseman: Austin Mann, Oktaha. Infielders: David Herring, Dale; Korben Ford, Silo; Brady Benedict, Roff; Outfielders: Rylan Reed, Latta; Patch Hamilton, Asher; Ty Humphers, Stonewall. DH: Bubba Boyd, Varnum. Utility: Harley Shaffer, Oktaha. Pitchers: Carson Atwood, Silo; Trevor Martin, Asher; Dillon Bumgarner, Calera.
Coaches: Eddie Jeffcoat, Dale; Josh Williams, Varnum.
LARGE WEST
Catchers: Cooper Harris, Chcotaw; Ryan Showes, Lawton Eisenhower. First baseman: Colby Jarnigan, Enid. Infielders: Conner Gore, Enid; Jake Estes, MWC Carl Albert; Elijah Woods, Westmoore. Outfielders: Jace Bohrofen, Westmoore; Dominic Johnson, Edmond Santa Fe; Racer Felter, Lawton MacArthur. DH: Jakob Brandenberger, Putnam West; Utility: Cade Horton, Norman; Pitchers: Josh Sanders, Yukon; Carson Thomas, MWC Carl Albert; Jordan Brewer, Choctaw; Dax Fulton, Mustang (injured).
Coaches: Brad Gore, Enid; Jay Vermillion, Lawton Eisenhower.
MIDDLE WEST
Catchers: Ryley Cross, Tuttle; Russell Beard, Dickson. First baseman: Jacob Bookout, Okla. Christian School; Infielders: Landry Kyle, OKC Heritage Hall; Cole Martin, Davis; Ben Lawson, Bethany. Outfielders: Bryce Madron, Blanchard; Ryan Duncan, Tuttle; Gabe Williams, Washington, Okla.. DH: Jake Cox, Newcastle. Utility: Jaxon Ratterree, Weatherford. Pitchers: Corbin Talley, Jones; Austin Albright, Chickasha; Nick Andrews, Washington, Okla.
Coaches: Jim Drummond, Bethany; Cody Tutwiler, Jones.
SMALL WEST
Catchers: Brendan Girton, Shattuck; Keegan Amparan, Fletcher. First baseman: Airen Josefy, Navajo. Infielders: Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Ty Goss, Leedey; John Bay, Shattuck. Outfielders: Parker Ward, Leedey; S’Mauri Abram, OCA; Brennan Phy, Fort Cobb-Broxton. DH: Jaden Lingle; Navajo. Utility: Jake Percival, Calumet. Pitchers: Colton Laughlin, Mangum; Korey Aytes, Lookeba-Sickles; Kasen Jackson, Vici.
Coaches: Steve Hendrix, Pond Creek-Hunter; Mark Ward, Leedey.