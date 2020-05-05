Drew Blake (copy)

Stillwater left-hander Drew Blake has committed to play college baseball at Oklahoma State University. Photo courtesy of Stillwater High School

 Stillwater's Drew Blake

Stillwater's Drew Blake won't be going far from home to play college baseball.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound left-handed pitcher announced on his Twitter account he is headed to hometown Oklahoma State University.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve to committed to play baseball at (OSU),” Blake wrote on his Twitter account. “Thank you to all of my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this whole process.”

Blake had wins over Broken Arrow (9-0) and Jenks (4-2) in the only outings of his junior season, cut short by the coronavirus. He totaled 22 strikeouts in 12 innings with a 1.14 ERA.

“When he gets on the mound, he makes everybody feel like we have a chance to win,” Pioneers coach Jimmy Harris said. “He’s one of the leaders of our school, one of those guys who does a lot of things right.”

Harris said Blake is working to increase his velocity. A video posted on Twitter last week showed him throwing a 93-mph pitch as measured by a radar gun.

Blake also had offers from Creighton and St. Louis University and additional recruiting interest from Oral Roberts, Wichita State and several lower Division I programs, Harris said.

“I think he’ll be a great fit for OSU and I know he’s excited about it," Harris said. “He’s gone to (OSU’s) camps, he’s gone to their games and now he gets to play college baseball in a place where he grew up.”

