Webster received a more challenging playoff opener than most teams ranked fifth in Class 4A would expect.
But that may turn out to be a good thing for the Warriors after a few tense moments Saturday night.
Anthony Pritchard scored 31 points and Martwon Taylor added 20 as they helped the host Warriors break away in the second half for an 81-68 victory over unranked Berryhill at Bill Allen Field House.
The Warriors (19-4) advance to host Claremore Sequoyah in a regional winners bracket game at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Berryhill (10-14) will face Locust Grove in an elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Webster.
“Berryhill played a heck of a game, I give them a lot of credit,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “I would rather have that than play a three-win team, beat them by 30 and not know where we’re at. We’re battle-tested — that’s the definition of a Warrior: a man experienced in battle.”
Trez Wilson scored 21 points with five 3-pointers for the Chiefs, and 6-foot-7 Davis Dotson had 20 points and eight rebounds.
Isaiah Sanders added 16 points for Webster, which has won nine games in a row.
”We practiced every day just like we were playing Memorial,” Bowman said. “I told them the first half they (Chiefs) are going to come out playing. They have a 6-7 kid and guards who can shoot. They’re going to stay in the game.”
Berryhill led 39-35 early in the third quarter and the game was tied at 45 before Webster went on a pivotal 9-0 run. Pritchard scored 11 in the third quarter.
“I just knew it was time to take over, and we just knew it was too close,” Pritchard said. “We just needed to turn it on.”
Pritchard added 10 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome in the first meeting since December 2017 between the two Tulsa west-side schools located only four miles apart.
“We knew if we stayed with what we could do, we could wear them down,” Bowman said. “I think the speed of the game got them a little tired. Any Danny Limes-coached team is going to be in the game. We knew they were going to be tough to beat, and they were until the last four minutes. They played a great game.
“They’re a solid team. They probably beat 90% of the state on this side playing that well. They got a bad draw; they shouldn’t have been playing us.”
Webster opened with the game’s first seven points, but Berryhill answered with a 10-0 run. Wilson had three treys in the first quarter and Dawson James sank a 3-pointer that cut Webster’s lead to 35-34 as the first half ended.
Wilson’s fourth 3-pointer gave Berryhill its last lead at 43-40.
“They gave us a good fight,” Pritchard said.
Berryhill 66, Webster 25 (girls)
Brooke Hutchings scored 10 of her 23 points in the first quarter as the Maidens took a 20-0 lead. Hutchings added eight points in the second quarter as the Maidens increased their lead to 35-11.
Gracie Alexander added 12 points with three 3-pointers for the Maidens (15-9), who will play Locust Grove in a regional winners bracket game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Webster.
The Warriors (2-19) will host Claremore Sequoyah in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
WEBSTER 81, BERRYHILL 68 (boys)
Berryhill 16 18 14 20 — 68
Webster 20 15 21 25 — 81
Berryhill (10-14): Trez Wilson 21, Davis Dotson 20, Caden Green 11, Dawson James 6, Ashwin Thapa 5, Jackson Rutledge 3, Tanner Alexander 2.
Webster (19-4): Anthony Pritchard 31, Martwon Taylor 20, Isaiah Sanders 16, Tojuan Pryor 8, Jeremiah Barnes 3, Byron Cox 3.
BERRYHILL 66, WEBSTER 25 (girls)
Berryhill 20 15 15 16 — 66
Webster 0 11 6 8 — 25
Berryhill (15-9): Brooke Hutchings 23, Gracie Alexander 12, Mia Fugate 10, Grace Johnson 6, Cameron Harland 4, Addie Coon 3, Mackenzie Duncan 3, Kylie Gibson 3, Callie Scott 2.
Webster (2-19): Tatiana Pryor 9, Starciana Pryor 7, Ely’Jan Taylor 5, Iyanla Hancock 4.