SAPULPA — No, it wasn’t the best basketball game the Sapulpa girls have played this season, freshman guard Stailee Heard.
“But,” she added, “it was pretty close.”
The No. 7 Chieftains gave a clinical performance and rolled past No. 3 Booker T. Washington 76-59 in a head-to-head showdown for the Frontier Conference championship Friday in both teams’ final regular-season game before about 500 spectators at the Chieftains Center.
Heard and junior forward Temira Poindexter scored 20 each and combined for 16 rebounds as the Chieftains avenged a 52-46 December loss on the Hornets’ floor.
Alexis Lewis added 17 points, five rebounds and two assists, and Ray Osborn had 10 points and five rebounds, helping the Chieftains overcome a 35-point eruption by Hornets senior guard Wyvette Mayberry, who scored 22 of the Hornets’ 28 first-half points.
Sapulpa (20-3, 13-1 Frontier) won its eighth straight game and ended a six-game winning streak by the Hornets (20-3, 12-2), who played without starting forward Armani Reed, held out as a precaution with a rolled right ankle.
The Chieftains haven’t lost since falling to 5A No. 3 Ardmore in the final of the Shawnee Invitatonal in January. Their average victory margin in that stretch is 17 ½ points and only one game game was decided by single digits.
“I’m happiest about how far we’ve come from where we started the year,” Sapulpa coach Darlean Calip. “We’ve improved as a team in every phase.”
The Chieftains dominated the boards (36-22), efficiently moved the ball to open teammates for easy shots and rarely missed. They were 10-for-13 from the field in the first quarter, 17-for-24 at halftime and finished a blistering 31-for-52 (59.6%).
Lewis was 7-for-8 from the field, Heard went 8-for-10 and the 6-foot-1 Poindexter made all three of her 3-point attempts and was 8-for-13 overall.
“We really wanted to beat Booker T. Washington tonight,” Poindexter said. “They beat us at the first of the year when we weren’t a team and we wanted to show them how much better we are now.”
Sapulpa exploded from the opening tip. Poindexter tapped the ball to Osborn, who looped a pass to the streaking Heard for a layup and the Chieftains were ahead in the first five seconds.
Mayberry’s first basket tied the game at 2, but Heard scored again on a drive and the Chieftains were ahead to stay at 4-2. Heard, electric on the dribble, had three layups in the first two minutes, twice slicing through the defense as if it wasn’t there.
“I didn’t imagine it happening that way,” she said, “but I think it set the tone for the first five minutes of the game.”
Sapulpa led 22-15 after one quarter and 29-15 early in the second quarter. From there, the Hornets wouldn’t get closer than nine.
“We scored enough points to win, but we gave up too many,” B.T. Washington coach Rabu Leyva said. “They’re a good team and they were aggressive. I’m sure they wanted to beat us for a lot of reasons. I told (Calip) we hope to see them in the state tournament.”
Both teams will host regional tournaments when 6A postseason play tips off Thursday. B.T. Washington is at home to Owasso in the first round and Sapulpa hosts Stillwater. Both games are at 8 p.m.
B.T. Washington 91, Sapulpa 70 (boys)
Bryce Thompson scored 30, Jalen Breath added 24 and Trey Phipps had 22 to lead the conference-champion and No. 1 Hornets (17-5, 13-1).
Hunter Hoggatt led the Chieftains (9-14, 4-10) with 22 points in his final home game.
SAPULPA 76, B.T. WASHINGTON 59 (GIRLS)
BTW 15 13 12 19 — 59
Sapulpa 22 16 17 21 — 76
B.T. Washington (20-3, 12-2): Wyvette Mayberry 35, Sai Johnson 8, Victoria Nunez 5, Natalya Jones 3, Carrigan Hill 3, Aunisty Smith 3.
Sapulpa (20-3, 13-1): Stailee Heard 20, Alexis Lewis 17, Ray Osborn 10, Zoey Mason 9.
B.T. WASHINGTON 91, SAPULPA 70 (BOYS)
BTW 29 27 20 15 — 91
Sapulpa 19 17 15 19 — 70
B.T. Washington (17-5, 13-1): Bryce Thompson 30, Jalen Breath 24, Trey Phipps 22, Ijai Johnson 8, Kameron Parker 6, RaShannon Phillips 1.
Sapulpa (9-14, 4-10): Hunter Hoggatt 22, Jackson Skipper 16, Brandon Niyah 7, Jayde Duncan 5, Te’zohn Taft 5, DeShawn Courtney 4, Zac Altom 3, Isaac Smith 3, Dontae Boykin 3, Brayden Kimberlin 2.