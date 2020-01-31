BROKEN ARROW — Booker T. Washington guard Bryce Thompson averages 25 points per game, but he’s a McDonald’s All-American selection for more than his scoring ability.
Thompson scored 27 points Friday night, but in the last two minutes he also had a key assist and steal to help the Class 6A No. 3 Hornets defeat ninth-ranked Broken Arrow 62-54 in a Frontier Valley Conference game at Tiger Field House.
It was 56-54 when Thompson drove into the lane, drew defenders to him and sent a behind-the-back pass to Jalen Breath for a layup with 1:31 left.
“He (Breath) had been out most of the game with foul trouble, but I knew he was going to come through if I was able to get it to him,” Thompson said.
And Thompson, a Kansas signee, enjoys an assist like that even more than if he had scored the basket himself.
“For sure — especially behind-the-back. That got me excited, I love those plays,” Thompson said.
On the Tigers’ ensuing possession, Thompson’s steal led to Kameron Parker’s two free throws that made it 60-54 with 32 seconds left. Oklahoma signee Trey Phipps, who scored 16, added two free throws as the Hornets scored the final six points.
“The last two plays — that’s indicative of Bryce Thompson,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “And he also got down there on the defensive glass before Jalen got back in. He can do it all.”
The defending 6A state champion Hornets (11-5, 7-1) won road games against two 6A top-10 opponents this week as they also defeated Union on Tuesday.
“That’s very big,” Thompson said. “Those are great teams — to get both of those teams in one week, that will give us confidence going forward and hopefully we’ll finish it off with a state championship.”
Thompson was 4-of-7 on 3-pointers and Phipps 4-of-6. At the end of the first half, Phipps followed up his own shot to give the Hornets a 31-29 lead.
Thompson scored eight early in the third quarter and Phipps ended that period with a 3 that gave the Hornets a 49-41 lead. But the Tigers answered as Anthony Allen’s three-point play cut their deficit to 54-52 with 2:58 left. Breath and Allen traded baskets before Thompson’s big assist keyed the ending 6-0 run.
George McCurdy scored 11 and Allen nine to lead the Tigers (13-4, 5-3), who have lost their past three.
B.T. Washington 63, Broken Arrow 59 (girls)
Oral Roberts signee Wyvette Mayberry scored 24 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 2:44 left, to help the top-ranked Hornets (15-2, 7-1) snap a two-game losing streak. Taleyah Jones had 19 points for the Tigers (6-10, 2-6), who have lost five a row.
Broken Arrow led 37-33 early in the third quarter before Armani Reed’s two baskets ignited a 15-2 run. The Tigers trailed by nine late in the third quarter, but rallied to forge four ties before Mayberry’s driving basket made it 61-59. Reed added two free throws with 26 seconds left.
Mayberry had three 3s in the first four minutes and had all of BTW’s points in a 13-5 run that opened the game.
B.T. Washington 62, Broken Arrow 54 (boys)
BTW 13 18 18 15 — 62
Broken Arrow 13 16 12 13 — 54
B.T. Washington (11-5): Bryce Thompson 27, Trey Phipps 16, Jalen Breath 8, Kameron Parker 8, Lathan Boone 3.
Broken Arrow (13-4): George McCurdy 11, Anthony Allen 9, Tyler Pinder 8, Jaiell Talley 8, Caleb Stika 8, Simon Blair 4, Cody Nagy 4, Jared Barnes 2.
B.T. Washington 63, Broken Arrow 59 (girls)
BTW 19 14 17 13 — 63
Broken Arrow 14 18 11 16 — 59
B.T. Washington (15-2): Wyvette Mayberry 24, Aunisty Smith 11, Armani Reed 8, Carrigan Hill 6, Victoria Nunez 6, Sal Johnson 4, Emmary Williams 4.
Broken Arrow (6-10): Taleyah Jones 19, Kelsey Duffey 11, Jada Hytche 10, Makayla Adams 8, Tea Myers 7, Hannah Duin 4.