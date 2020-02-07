While four Tulsa World state boys basketball players of the year watched, Bryce Thompson showed Friday night why there’s a good chance he will join them as a winner of that award.
In a game where the Class 6A East’s No. 1 seed and Frontier Valley Conference title likely were at stake, Thompson scored 29 points to lift third-ranked Booker T. Washington past No. 2 Jenks 54-47 on BTW’s Ring of Honor Night at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
World basketball player of the year winners Fred Stevenson (1973), Marcus Peel (1977), William Tisdale (1981) and Ryan Humphrey (1997) were among 21 inducted into the Hornets Ring Of Honor between the girls and boys games.
Thompson also had a big game against Union on the night of last year’s Ring of Honor ceremony.
“It’s big — before the game I get to see all the people who came before me,” Thompson said. “There have been tons of great athletes who have come through here. So to put on a performance like that to honor them, it feels good to keep the torch going.”
Jenks led 18-10 at the end of the first quarter before Thompson took over with 12 points in the second to propel the Hornets to a 32-22 advantage. The Hornets opened the quarter with a 19-0 run, with the first eight points coming in 57 seconds and first 17 in 2:36.
The Trojans, however, have been able to answer opponents’ runs all year and they did again Friday — but just not soon enough. Jenks opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run to cut its deficit to 44-37, but the Hornets responded with the next five points and Jenks didn’t get closer than six — that coming in the final minute.
“We did (answer). We found a way to claw and scratch, but it was just too big a hole,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “To beat a team with that much talent, especially when Bryce was playing at the level he was, you’ve got to be able to make shots and unfortunately we didn’t make too many tonight. Their second quarter was huge and their zone did a great job.
“But the experience we got tonight was invaluable. To play in front of this crowd on this special night with all this tradition and history, that’s going to make us ready for the playoffs.”
Jalen Breath added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Washington (13-5, 9-1). Trendon Tisdale (William Tisdale’s great nephew) and Benjamin Averitt paced Jenks (16-2, 8-2) with 13 points each.
The Hornets ended Jenks’ 15-game winning streak that began after losing to BTW 59-51 on Dec. 10.
“You have to give Jenks credit,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “The job Clay Martin has done with them is phenomenal. They competed from start to finish, played tough. It was a huge win for us with a lot on the line.
“This game went about how I thought it would — two teams slugging it out, Bryce had some big-time plays and Jalen did great. That game was for a lot.”
Also inducted into the Ring of Honor were Kevin Lockett, Felix Jones, Alisa vonHartitzsch, Stefan vonHartitzsch, Bill Spiller, Elihue Latimer Jr., Greg Goodwin, Mickey Collins, Grant Davis, Heather Burns, Rebecca Parks, Mike Mims, Ernie Jones, James Furch, Greg Nash, Jose Fernandez and Annette Kennedy. That brings to 37 who have their banners in the Harris Field House rafters.
Sai Johnson scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half to propel the third-ranked Hornets (17-2, 9-1) past the No. 20 Trojans (9-9, 4-6), whose four-game winning streak was snapped.
Jenks led 32-31 at halftime, but was outscored 21-6 in the third quarter. BTW’s Wyvette Mayberry scored seven of her 15 during the third.
Haley Meely led Jenks with 18 points and Sydney Ellis scored 14.
“We had a great second half,” BTW coach Rabu Leyva said. “It was great with all the alumni back and honoring our history to win against a very good Jenks team.”
Jenks 18 4 8 17 — 47
BTW 10 22 12 10 — 54
Jenks (16-2): Benjamin Averitt 13, Trendon Tisdale 13, Anfernee Nelson 10, Chase Martin 7, Ike Houston 4.
B.T. Washington (13-5): Bryce Thompson 29, Trey Phipps 10, Jalen Breath 10, Kameron Parker 5.
B.T. Washington 65, Jenks 46 (girls)
Jenks 14 18 6 8 — 46
BTW 13 18 21 13 — 65
Jenks (9-9): Haley Meely 18, Sydney Ellis 14, Makenna Burch 8, Trinity Jackson 6, Leanne Morris 2, Kiara Brown 1.
B.T. Washington (17-2): Sai Johnson 19, Wyvette Mayberry 15, Armani Reed 12, Aunisty Smith 9, Carrigan Hill 6, Emmary Williams 4.