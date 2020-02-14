Booker T. Washington guard Bryce Thompson received his McDonald’s All-American Game jersey during a ceremony Friday night before the Hornets’ game against Muskogee at Nathan E. Harris Field House.
“It feels good,” Thompson said about wearing the jersey. “I don’t think it’s registered all the way, but I’m sure later tonight when I’m sitting at home thinking about it, I will realize what I’ve accomplished.”
Thompson’s selection for the 43rd annual game on April 1 in Houston was announced last month.
“I’m thankful for all the people around me — coaches, teammates, parents, my whole support system,” Thompson said. ”I know that without them I can’t accomplish these type of things. I’m real blessed, real humbled and real thankful.
”It took a lot of hard work, dedication, a lot of stuff to go right for me. ... God has blessed me with the gifts and talents that I have.”
Thompson, a 6-foot-6 Kansas signee, is the third player from BTW to receive that honor and 10th in the state. He is the first Hornets player to be selected since Ryan Humphrey in 1997. Wayman Tisdale (1982) is the only other Washington player to be selected.
Rogers’ Lee Mayberry (1988) is the only other boys player from Tulsa to be chosen.
“It’s an historic day,” said Hornets coach Conley Phipps, who recalled coaching Thompson for the first time in a YMCA game 10 years ago. “It’s been a privilege to watch him grow and an honor for me these last three years to coach him. ... He’s a great player and unbelievable person. A great human being and unbelievable teammate, unselfish.”
Thompson’s father, Rod, was a McDonald’s nominee with Beggs, and they had dreamed about this moment with Bryce for a long time.
“I think what this exemplifies for Bryce, it represents hard work,” Rod Thompson said. “It only comes through hard work and dedication.”
And then he added with a smile, “I told him the only reason he got it this year was they snubbed me back in 1994.”
Other state boys players who have been McDonald’s All Americans are Putnam North’s Mike Maddox (1987), Midwest City Carl Albert’s Jeff Webster (1989), Oklahoma City Marshall’s J.R. Giddens (2003), Oklahoma Christian School’s Blake Griffin (2007), Putnam City’s Xavier Henry (2009) and Norman North’s Trae Young (2017).