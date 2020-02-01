Regent Prep isn’t known for being a high-scoring team, but no one had enjoyed a more explosive first quarter against a ranked opponent in the High School Hoops Showcase’s five years at the BOK Center than the Rams and guard Seth Streeter did Saturday morning.
And three hours later, Central’s BJ Jefferson scored more points than anyone had in the history of an event that has included several major college signees, plus the Philadelphia 76ers’ Shake Milton.
In the boys opener, Streeter was 4-of-4 on 3s in the first period as the Class A No. 13 Rams jumped out to a 23-point lead en route to a 68-58 victory over 4A No. 11 Metro Christian.
“We came out firing,” Streeter said. “We were ready to play.”
In Game 2, Jefferson scored 37 and surpassed 1,000 career points in the 4A No. 3 Braves’ 68-37 victory over McLain.
“It feels real good. I’ve wanted to play here since I was a freshman,” said Jefferson, a 6-foot-4 senior.
In Game 3, Anthony Pritchard scored 22 and Martwon Taylor added 20 to help 4A No. 5 Webster produce one of its most notable regular-season wins in many years, 69-57 over 5A No. 2 Memorial. And in the nightcap, Kameron Parker and his Booker T. Washington teammates rolled to an 88-44 win over Bartlesville as they had a similar start as Streeter and Regent did in the morning.
Regent Prep 68, Metro Christian 58
Streeter, a 6-0 junior guard, nearly tripled his season average with a career-high 24 points, including 6-of-8 shooting on 3s, as the Rams avenged a 42-33 loss Jan. 16 at Metro.
Regent nearly matched its scoring total from that game in the first quarter which ended at 28-5. Nate Beitel made both of his 3s in the first.
Metro, however, made it interesting. Caden Hale, who finished with a game-high 28 points, went on a personal 10-0 run after Regent’s lead peaked at 31-17.
The Patriots cut their deficit to 35-30 midway through the third quarter, but could not get any closer as Streeter answered with seven quick points for a 45-35 lead.
“We talk about not playing with fear,” Regent coach Kerwin Dees said. “We might lose the game, but let’s not lose it because the moment’s too big.”
Although Streeter didn’t score in the fourth, he contributed five rebounds during the final period. Harrison Smith scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to help repel the Patriots’ rally.
”We have a couple good shooters, Harrison and Nate Beitel, and they attract a lot of defenders, and that leaves open shots for me,” Streeter said.
Dees added, “We have three outstanding shooters, and we don’t know who’s going to be covered or guarded, If two of the three can have a game, we can compete with anyone.”
Streeter had been in a shooting slump until recently.
“To Seth’s credit last week, after a game when he didn’t shoot the ball well, and he hadn’t been shooting it particularly well the last few weeks, he said, ‘I’ll meet you at the gym before school,’ and he came in and shot for an hour and I shagged balls for him,” Dees said. “And he’s really been working after practice. He said he was going to get his shot back and he did.”
Saturday’s game was a role reversal from last year when Metro edged Regent 41-36 in the showcase even though Regent rallied from a 25-9 deficit to tie the game.
”Playing here last year helped because we got used to the goals and big stadium,” Streeter said. “It was awesome.”
Central 68, McLain 37
The Braves (11-6, 6-3 Green Country) led only 18-17 early in the second quarter before Jefferson scored the first 10 points in a 17-0 run. By the end of the third quarter, Jefferson had passed the scoring record Metro’s Hale set earlier in the day.
Jefferson was coming off a 35-point game Friday against Edison.
“It was cool that BJ broke the scoring record,” Central coach Eli K. Brown III said. “He’s always been a good player, but he needed to get his maturity together. He’s matured so much throughout the years and now he’s close to where he needs to be. I’m so happy for him.”
Webster 69, Memorial 57
Taylor scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including 7-of-7 shooting on free throws, as the Warriors (16-4, 7-1 Green Country) pulled away after leading 47-46 with seven minutes left to take the conference lead by a half-game over Edison and one over three-time defending 5A champion Memorial.
“This is one of our best (regular-season) wins,” said Scott Bowman, in his ninth season as Webster’s coach. “It’s not very often we beat a No. 1 or No. 2 ranked team. I’ve never beaten Memorial before. The boys played hard and stuck with what we talked about doing before the game.”
Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Chargers (17-4, 6-2).
B.T. Washington 88, Bartlesville 44
Parker tripled his scoring average with all 15 of his points in the first quarter on four 3-pointers as the 6A No. 3 Hornets (12-5, 8-1 Frontier Valley) took a 31-15 lead. Oklahoma signee Trey Phipps, who had 14 in the third quarter finished with 19 points along with Jalen Breath, who also had 12 rebounds. Kansas signee Bryce Thompson added 16 points. LP Smith paced the Bruins (1-15, 0-9) with 20 points.
”Obviously with some of our other guys, Kam’s going to get some open looks,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “I was proud of him for making them. We could’ve played better, but it was a good night and it’s always a great opportunity to play in the BOK.”
Regent Prep 68, Metro Christian 58
Metro 5 12 18 23 — 58
Regent 28 7 10 23 — 68
Metro Christian (13-4): Caden Hale 28, Ian Sluice 17, Grant Gessert 7, Brady Cox 2, Evan Sadler 2, Derek Serage 2.
Regent Prep (12-6): Seth Streeter 24, Harrison Smith 14, Duvan Boshoff 12, Caleb Johnson 7, Nate Beitel 6, JP Roller 5.
Central 68, McLain 37
McLain 15 2 8 12 — 37
Central 16 15 21 16 — 68
McLain (2-13): Emion Galloway 16, Tyree Brooks 7, Kejuan McCall 4, Rian Bennett 2, J Crooms 2, Justin Person 2, Erin Smith 2, Jamari Smith 2.
Central (11-6): BJ Jefferson 37, Caylen Goff-Brown 10, Myster Mays 8, Trevin Corona 5, Freddie Brown 4, Trae Washington 2, Sean Edmundson 2.
Webster 69, Memorial 57
Memorial 11 15 17 14 — 57
Webster 15 12 20 22 — 69
Memorial (17-4): Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch 21, Kavon Key 17, Ty Frierson 8, Will Hill 6, Juwan Provitt 3, Seth Pratt 2.
Webster (16-4): Anthony Pritchard 22, Martwon Taylor 20, Tojuan Pryor 13, Isaiah Sanders 11, Jeremiah Barnes 3.
B.T. Washington 88, Bartlesville 44
Bartlesville 15 10 13 6 — 44
B.T. Washington 31 21 24 12 — 88
Bartlesville (1-14): LP Smith 20, Adam Nakvinda 13, Jordan Carter 5, Gage Keaton 4, Aadhi Ayappan 2.
B.T. Washington (12-5): Jalen Breath 19, Trey Phipps 19, Bryce Thompson 16, Kameron Parker 15, Ijai Johnson 5, RaShannon Phillips 4, Will Ware 3, Lathan Boone 2, Chase Carpenter 2, Kyle Jones 2, Michael Smith 1.