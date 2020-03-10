When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Thursday at Oklahoma City University; Friday and Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $7
Last year’s champion
Kingston finished 18-7 and was eliminated with two regional losses.
Team to beat
OKC Millwood (17-10): The top-ranked Falcons, who rank No. 2 all time with 15 state titles, get the edge going into a wide-open tournament. Millwood’s record is deceiving because of its difficult schedule, but a loss last week to No. 10 Perry showed any team in the field can win it all. Isaiah Williams, a 6-foot-6 senior guard, averages 25.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Other teams to watch
Adair (23-4): Coach Travis Cannady’s eighth-ranked Warriors are making their first state appearance since three in a row from 2006-08. Garrett Long, a 6-foot junior, is the leading scorer at 15 points per game.
Perry (22-5): Brandon Hight has coached the Maroons to the first state tournament berth in school history. The victory over Millwood in the area final shows this team’s potential. Mason Drake, a 6-5 senior guard, averages 18 points and 9.6 rebounds.
OKC Star Spencer (21-5): The third-ranked Bobcats, the 2018 state champions, are gaining momentum with 11 wins in their past 12 games.
Roland (23-3): Coach Ed Lewis’ No. 2-ranked Rangers have won eight games in a row. Arkansas baseball signee Jaxon Wiggins, a 6-6 forward, averages 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Players to watch
Myles Jeffries, OKC Millwood: The 6-3 point guard, son of Millwood coach Michael Jeffries, averages 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He was Millwood’s leading scorer in the tournament last year with 37 points in three games.
Reid Lovelace, Crossings Christian: The 5-11 sophomore point guard has a team-high 15.4 scoring average for coach Shawn Schenk’s fourth-ranked Knights, who have won 21 of their past 22 games and are in the state tournament for the third time in the school’s nine-year history.
Xavier Robertson, Roland: The 5-8 senior guard is averaging 14 points and four rebounds.