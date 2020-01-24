CATOOSA — Just when it appeared that favorite Edison was in danger of being upset by eighth-seeded Plainview in the Port City Classic quarterfinals Thursday, Brandon Stuart and his teammates turned up the defensive intensity.
Stuart scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and the Eagles held Plainview without a basket for seven minutes as Edison rallied for a 72-61 victory at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
Edison (10-2), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, will meet Catoosa (8-6) in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Catoosa advanced with a 66-46 victory over Claremore as Gavin Phillips scored 24 points and J Coons added 17. In the other semifinal, 5A No. 10 Tahlequah will face 4A No. 7 Broken Bow at 5:30 p.m.
Plainview (6-8), boosted by 11 3-pointers, led coach Michael Parish’s Eagles 54-50 late in the third quarter.
“We came into the game and we thought they were going to hand it to us, but then we saw they came to play,” said Stuart, a 6-foot-1 guard. “Coach got on to us to play better defense and we came to play in the fourth quarter.”
Edison responded with a 16-2 run to take command. Loddie Combs’ 3 gave the Eagles a 57-55 lead they would not relinquish. Stuart made 7-of-7 free throws in the final period to seal the outcome.
“We take practicing free throws very seriously,” Stuart said.
Edison’s Mason Alexander scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half. Parish praised Alexander and reserve guard Brandon Spencer “who gave us a huge lift” for their performances after halftime.
Plainview and Edison combined for 16 3-pointers — eight each — in the first half, which ended with the Eagles ahead 38-37.
“Plainview’s good,” Parish said. “They shoot the basketball, they spread the floor, they are athletic, versatile. I don’t think our kids started the game ready to play.”
Stuart wants another shot at the Port City title after Edison lost to Owasso in last year’s final.
”Winning this would be big, very important,” Stuart said. “We should have won it last year.”
Catoosa 66, Claremore 46
Phillips (10) and Coons (eight) combined for 18 points in the first quarter to spark the Indians to a 19-9 lead and they were never threatened.
“When they get a good tone set, they get their guys out on them, it opens everything up for everybody else,” Catoosa coach John Coons said. “Offensively this was the best game we’ve had this season. We hit shots, got the ball moving, we weren’t forcing a lot of stuff. And defensively our goal is to hold them in the 40s and we did. I was pleased, it was a good start to the tournament.”
Broken Bow 68, Victory Christian 57
Josh Jones, the state’s scoring average leader at 32.3 points, scored 27 of his 31 in the first half to launch the Savages (11-2) past the Conquerors (5-8).
“That’s a good half, but that’s pretty average for him,” Broken Bow coach Ryan Woolsey said. “For people who have watched us play, that’s nothing new.”
Victory coach Ryan Wakley said, "He may be the best player we've seen this season."
Jones, a 6-0 guard, is not a 3-point bomber — he averages 2.6 3s per game — but made five in the first half. He wasn’t looking to shoot more 3s than usual, he said.
“They were just leaving me open and I’ll take it,” Jones said.
Broken Bow built its lead to 58-34 before Victory cut its deficit to nine late in the game, but couldn’t get any closer. Joshua Udoumoh had 28 points with six 3s for Victory.
”We did what we were supposed to do when you’re the No. 2 seed,” Woolsey said. “But they are not your average seventh seed, they are significantly better than their record.
”I was disappointed at our lack of rebounding in the fourth quarter and we kind of took our foot off the gas. This is a good tournament for us, you go to any other tournament, the No. 7 seed is probably someone not as good as Victory. There are no nights off in this tournament and that’s what we need. Our goal isn’t to be at our best on Jan. 23. We have a lot of potential, but we have a lot of work to do.”
Wakley said about Victory's comeback, "I'm proud of our team. We've fought all year."
Tahlequah 59, Bishop Kelley 35
Jaxon Jones had 23 points, including six 3s, to lead the Tigers (10-4) past the 5A No. 18 Comets (7-10).
Edison 72, Plainview 61
Plainview 21 16 17 7 — 61
Edison 23 15 14 20 — 72
Plainview (6-8): Cason Dillon 16, Tyler Berryhill 13, Brock Parham 13, Blake Nowell 10, Drake Sisemore 9.
Edison (10-2): Mason Alexander 17, Brandon Stuart 17, Luke Parish 14, Loddie Combs 12, Brandon Spencer 6, Quentin Asberry 4, Scout Huggins 2.
Broken Bow 68, Victory Christian 57
Victory 8 16 8 25 — 57
Broken Bow 19 18 17 14 — 68
Victory Christian (5-8): Joshua Udoumoh 28, Trajan Turk 11, Jude Malhi 9, Dre Rodriguez 4, Gabriel Calhoon 3, Luke Patton 2.
Broken Bow (11-2): Josh Jones 31, CJ Whitfield 12, Junior Crain 9, Derrick Taylor 7, Kieler Young 6, Broady Baker 2, Dawson Jackson 1.
Catoosa 66, Claremore 46
Claremore 9 17 11 9 — 46
Catoosa 19 17 17 13 — 66
Claremore (4-8): Caison Hartloff 13, Nate Potts 10, Noah Smallwood 7, Matthew Strickland 7, Jace Schaffitzel 4, Michael Anderson 3, Tanner Steidley 2.
Catoosa (8-6): Gavin Phillips 24. J Coons 17, Kobe Reimer 9, Jackson Hall 6, Stryker Daniel 4, Caleb Nibbelink 4, Josh Whistance 2.
Tahlequah 59, Bishop Kelley 35
Kelley 8 11 12 4 — 35
Tahlequah 15 14 13 17 — 59
Bishop Kelley (7-10): Brandon Niver 10, Matthew Plaisance 9, Luke Nagode 5, Jake Gendron 4, Eli Wallace 3, Griffin Been 2, Adam Roy 2.
Tahlequah (10-4): Jaxon Jones 23, Tanner Christian 10, Hunter Brinkley 8, Tyler Joice 6, Qua’shon Leathers 5, Hayden Wagers 5, Simeon Armstrong 2.