OOLOGAH — Other Class 4A girls basketball state title contenders come and go, but Fort Gibson is an eastern Oklahoma staple.
The No. 3 Tigers haven’t missed a state tournament in 15 years, winning four state titles along the way, and they don’t act like they’re about to miss this season.
“We don’t want to be the team that ends the streak,” senior guard Zoey Whiteley said.
Whiteley led a stellar defensive effort Friday and Mallory Baker had 10 points and seven rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the Tigers dominated No. 12 Oologah 45-19 before about 800 spectators in the Mustangs’ gym.
Whiteley pressured the ball and Fort Gibson’s trio of 6-foot-1 post players — Reese Webb, Baylee London and Lexie Foutch off the bench — kept the Mustangs out of the paint in pushing their record to 16-1 and winning their 12th straight game.
Oologah, which played without junior point guard Kiah Purdunn, could not get the ball inside against the taller Tigers and had to settle for outside jump shots for much of the night.
Karly Wadsworth led the Mustangs with nine points, hitting three 3-pointers, but she and her teammates combined for just 6-for-35 from the field and were outrebounded 30-20.
Purdunn sustained a right hand bruise Tuesday night and is expected to miss about two weeks, Oologah coach Doug Winters said.
Winters said he liked his team’s defensive intensity in holding the Tigers to just 29 points through three quarters.
“I told our kids, ‘That was a championship defensive effort against a great team,’ but we just couldn’t get on track offensively tonight,” Winters said.
Webb, a powerful junior, scored only three points but also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals. When the Tigers broke the press, they picked apart the Mustangs with passes to open teammates for easy baskets, and won the fourth quarter 16-1.
Oologah 91, Fort Gibson 76 (boys)
Konner Davis said it felt good every time the ball left his left hand “and that’s why I kept shooting. It started in warmups.”
The senior guard made a career-high 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 39 points to pace the unranked Mustangs (13-5).
No. 12 Fort Gibson led 17-12 after one quarter, but Davis hit his third and fourth 3-pointers in a 27-point second quarter and made five more in the third quarter as the Mustangs started pulling away.
“Konner played great, just as he has for us for four years, and we’re playing good basketball right now,” Oologah coach Nathan Smith said. “That was a fun game to watch.”
Cody Elrod had three dunks and added 16 points for the Mustangs (13-5).
Conner Calavan led Fort Gibson (12-5) with 35, scoring 17 in the fourth quarter.
FORT GIBSON 45, OOLOGAH 19 (GIRLS)
Fort Gibson 9 11 9 16 — 45
Oologah 3 10 5 1 — 19
Fort Gibson (16-1): Mallory Baker 10, Baylee London 9, Lexie Foutch 8, Emma Wafford 6, Kynzi London 5, Zoey Whiteley 4, Reese Webb 3.
Oologah (12-6): Karly Wadsworth 9, Lilly Ruark 4, Alexis Martin 3, Baylie DeSpain 2, Lizzy Thomas 1.
OOLOGAH 91, FORT GIBSON 76 (BOYS)
Fort Gibson 17 11 19 29 — 76
Oologah 12 27 27 25 — 91
Fort Gibson (12-5): Conner Calavan 35, Caden Dennis 13, Max Wicks 10, Jaiden Graves 7, Seth Rowan 7, Nathan Franlin 12.
Oologah (13-5): Konner Davis 39, Cody Elrod 16, Matt Garrison 14, Cameron Doyle 9, Chase Gibson 5, Jack Barron 4, Josh Garrison 4.